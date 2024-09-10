Woman Behind America’s Last Great Lawman Focus of New Biography

Tilghman: Legendary Lawman

GRASS VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lawman, buffalo hunter, Indian fighter, rancher horse breeder, saloon keeper, politician…even a movie maker. His name was Bill Tilghman and of all the heroes of the Old West he was one of the last, one of the most heroic, and a legend in his own time. Tilghman: The Legendary Lawman and the Woman Who Inspired Him is about his life and the woman who memorialized his adventures.The national launch of the title will take place at the Museum of the West in Scottsdale, Arizona, at Friday, October 11, 2024 from 3 - 5 P.M.Tilghman: The Legendary Lawman and the Woman Who Inspired Him is not only the story of a man—it’s a colorful, exciting history of the last days of the Western frontier. It’s also the story of a woman, desperate to hold onto her family and honor the life of the man she loved so dearly.“The colorful exploits of William “Bill” Tilghman, as told through the equally fascinating story of his wife Zoe, present the reader of this book with an exciting and insightful “edge of your seat” experience!”—Wyatt McCrea, Actor/Producer"Who was lawman Bill Tilghman? He did not have the dime novels that made Wild Bill and Buffalo Bill famous, nor Stuart Lake who spun the life of Wyatt Earp into fame. But he was one of the greatest lawmen of all. Tilghman now has history documentarians Chris Enss and Howard Kazanjian to show us details about the man from his own notebooks and from his talented wife Zoe’s own hand."—Wayne Tilman, Bestselling Author and Bill Tilghman’s Relative“The authors do a masterful job of unpacking the life of revered lawman Bill Tilghman through the words and prose of his second wife, Zoe Tilghman a scholar, mother, poet and remarkable woman in her own right.”—Eileen O’Neill, Former Head of Discovery Channel and TLC"Zoe Tilghman, my grandmother, was a truly remarkable woman – a pioneer, horsewoman, musician, linguist, student, educator, writer, poet, wife, mother. When she married Bill Tilghman she also became an eyewitness to the important part he played in Oklahoma and the developing West. Chris Enss and Howard Kazanjian have done an excellent job of capturing her life."—Suzie BaerstTilghman: The Legendary Lawman and the Woman Who Inspired Him published by TwoDot Books. To order the title visit nbnbooks.com, Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com, or email gvcenss@aol.com.To receive a review copy or for more information about the book and the launch of Tilghman at the Museum of the West email gvcenss@aol.com or visit www.chrisenss.com

