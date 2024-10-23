Will Rogers Gold Medallions Announced

Will Rogers Medallion Award

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gold medallion recipients of the 2024 Will Rogers Medallion Awards (WRMA) were announced during the organization’s annual awards banquet in Fort Worth’s fabled Stockyard District this past weekend.The honorees were selected from entries in 23 categories from 35 states. A complete list of all award recipients is available at the Will Rogers Medallion Award website at https://www.willrogersmedallionaward.net/2024wrmawinners Entries for the 2025 WRMA competition will be accepted starting Nov. 1. Details are available at https://www.willrogersmedallionaward.net/contest-info Top 2024 WRMA Recipients and publishers are:Lifetime Achievement Award: Jane KirkpatrickGolden Lariat: Bob Boze Bell, publisher, True West magazine, for outstanding service and dedication to the art of storytelling about the American WestIllustrator of the Year: Joni FranksWestern Fiction—Modern (Post-1900): The Ways of Water, Teresa H. Janssen, She Writes PressWestern Fiction—Traditional (Pre-1900): Changing Woman: A Novel of the Camp Grant Massacre, Venetia Hobson Lewis, Bison BooksWestern Humor—Written: Never Dull!, Heather Sharp, Heather Sharp PublishingWestern Romance: Tastefully Texas, K.S. Jones, Wolfpack PublishingWestern Mystery: The Longmire Defense, By Craig Johnson, VikingInspirational Western Fiction: Fair Haven, Laura Conner Kestner, Sycamore House PublishingWestern Short Story: “A Death of Crows,” Michael Norman, Saddlebag DispatchesWestern Nonfiction (TIE): The Cost of Free Land: Jews, Lakota, and an American Inheritance, Rebecca Clarren, Viking; and Montana: A Paper Trail, Thomas Minckler, Montana Historical Society PressWestern Short Nonfiction: “The Klondike,” Mike Coppock, Wild West magazineWestern Biography & Memoir: Red Cloud and the Indian Trader: The Remarkable Friendship of the Sioux Chief and J.W. Dear in the Last Days of the Frontier, Marilyn Dear Nelson and Chris Nelson, Globe PequotWestern Maverick: The Last Man: A Novel of the 1927 Santa Claus Bank Robbery, Thomas Goodman, Mainsail MediaYoung Readers—Western Fiction: A Sky Full of Song, Susan Lynn Meyer, Union Square KidsYoung Readers—Western Fiction/Illustrated: The Healing Lodge, Barbara L. Clouse, illustrated by Gabby Correia, Young DragonsYoung Readers—Western Nonfiction: Bass Reeves: Legendary Lawman of the Wild West, Billie Holladay Skelley, Crossing Time PressYoung Readers—Western Nonfiction/Illustrated: Will Rogers and His Great Presidential Pals, Bart Taylor, illustrated by Greg White, Yorkshire PublishingWestern Photographic Essay: Edward S. Curtis: Unpublished Plains, Edward Curtis, Coleen Graybill and John Edward Graybill, Curtis Legacy FoundationWestern Cookbook: The 7 Up Ranch Cookbook, Kathy McCraine, Burro Creek PublishingWestern Film—Drama: Teller’s Camp, Jared Zabel (writer/director/producer) and Bryce Zabel (executive producer), Wayward Son ProductionWestern Film—Documentary: The Real Wild West: “Boom and Bust,” Episode 3, Sarah Burns (director/executive producer/writer), Alex Sherratt (writer/executive producer), Steve Burns (executive producer), and Jorge Franzini (executive producer), Roller Coaster Road ProductionsWestern Poetry-Recorded: The Corps of Discovery, L.J. Martin, Buttonwillow BooksWestern Poetry-Written: Bootjack, John S. Nelson, Pasque PressCowboy Written Poetry: Real: A Rodear of Poetry, Betty Lynne McCarthy, Dan Hartman, Jim Crotts, Robert Dennis, Natalie G'Schwind, Karen Stockett, Hoss Balsam and Chantz Hubing, Sunlit Silver Bit PublishingCowboy Recorded Poetry: Provin’ Up Wise, Rik “Yonder” Goodell, Yonderin’ Tales

