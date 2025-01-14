Centre Technologies Acquires Hummingbird.tech, Tulsa-based IT Service Provider

Centre Technologies has acquired an IT services and solutions provider from Tulsa: hummingbird.tech. This is Centre's 2nd acquisition in Oklahoma.

By joining Centre, we’re bringing expanded depth and enhanced IT service offerings to our clients, allowing them to leverage even greater resources...while continuing to deepen relationships.” — Travis Short, hummingbird.tech Founder

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Centre Technologies , Texas’ leading full-service IT consulting and managed services provider, has acquired an IT services and solutions provider from Tulsa, Oklahoma: hummingbird.tech. This acquisition is proof of Centre's passion to expand their award-winning, local IT services to all businesses in Oklahoma and Texas who value technology and innovation. Hummingbird.tech marks Centre's 2nd acquisition in Oklahoma.For over 16 years, hummingbird.tech has established a reputation for providing professional and friendly support for various organizations in their community including healthcare practices, energy sectors, and manufacturing organizations in the Tulsa area. Hummingbird customers will continue receiving the personalized service they have always counted on while having access to additional resources that will enhance IT security and cloud maturity.“The hummingbird team will play an essential role in our mission to become the leading MSP serving small businesses throughout Oklahoma, and I have full confidence that we have chosen the right team to make that happen. By combining our people, processes, and technology, no other MSP in Oklahoma can offer our customers what we can,” says Chris Pace, CEO and founder of Centre Technologies. "It is critical that businesses have an IT provider who can offer them an enterprise experience alongside personalized service and local touch. We're excited to help Oklahoma organizations experience that type of partnership."Each company shares synergies in how they are delivering IT solutions through personalized service and a local touch. Centre will bring that essential third component that all businesses need: enterprise experience that offers a true partnership, helping solve organizations' IT problems faster.“This transaction marks an exciting milestone for hummingbird.tech and the Small to Midsize business market throughout Oklahoma. By joining Centre's team, we’re bringing expanded depth and enhanced IT service offerings to our clients, allowing them to leverage even greater resources and innovation to meet their technology goals while continuing to emphasize and deepen our relationships with our clients,” said Travis Short, Founder of hummingbird.tech.Hummingbird.tech has a proven track record of helping Tulsa businesses reach their IT, cloud, and cybersecurity goals. They focus on getting to know their customers and teams individually, providing quality solutions, and cultivating a team of passionate tech enthusiasts, problem-solvers, and innovators."For our incredible team, this partnership opens up significant opportunities for career advancement and professional growth as part of a larger organization with a shared vision of excellence," continues Short. "I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated team members and loyal clients who have been instrumental in building hummingbird.tech into the trusted partner it is today. We are thrilled about the future and the continued value we’ll deliver to the community as part of the Centre Technologies family."This acquisition combined with other gives Centre the critical mass to offer Oklahoma businesses the full suite of services that Centre has been providing in Texas for 15+ years.“What makes Centre different from its competitors is the combination of our enterprise experience and personalized service with a local touch. We get to know our customers and their team for a true partnership experience allowing us to know their business and solve problems faster. That will never change," Chris Pace continues. “I'm excited to merge our teams' talent, expertise, and passion for building relationships together, creating a truly special experience for our customers both now and in the future."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.