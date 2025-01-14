ROLEC’s technoBOX (IP 66) Plastic Enclosures – Now With More Configurations

ROLEC’s technoBOX plastic enclosures can now be specified with more accessories for individual configurations.

Our technoBOX enclosures can now be ordered in more configurations at great price points”
— Sean Bailey
BRIDGEVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The accessories include front plates, hinges, case feet, mounting plates, supporting rails, cable glands, and external mounting brackets (that can be rotated by 90°).

Smart, robust technoBOX (IP 66) is ROLEC’s most cost-effective plastic enclosure. It is ideal for a wide range of industrial electronics applications, offering dependable protection at an attractive price point. The housings can be mounted on walls, bulkheads, machines and desks.

Versatile technoBOX has an attractive bevelled lid that is recessed to accommodate a membrane keypad, front plate or product label. It is fastened with corrosion-resisitant stainless steel captive screws. The O-ring gasket is chloroprene (CR). Inside the enclosure, threaded screw bosses in the lid and base can be used to install PCBs, mounting plates and terminal rails.

ROLEC manufactures technoBOX in 10 sizes ranging from 2.01" x 2.60" x 1.38" to 6.34" x 9.49" x 3.15". The enclosures are molded from tough and long-lasting ABS (UL 94 HB) in light gray (RAL 7035) as standard.

ROLEC can supply technoBOX fully customized, ready for the installation of the electronics. Customization services include CNC machining, custom colors, printing/engraving of legends and logos, RFI/EMI shielding, special materials and assembly.

About

ROLEC is an innovative specialist manufacturer of high-performance enclosures (rated IP 65 to IP 69K), command/HMI housings and suspension arm systems for industrial electronics and electrical control equipment. Applications for our products include test and measurement, machine control, instrumentation, factory automation, robotics, IIoT, marine and building control system used in heavy duty indoor and outdoor locations. Our high-value services include customizing our enclosures so they are fully ready for customer installations. Using our state-of-the-art CNC machining equipment we manufacture enclosures to our customers’ precise specifications. We can deliver finished products at short notice and just-in-time. ROLEC Enclosures Inc. is the subsidiary of ROLEC Gehäuse-Systeme GmbH and is based in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania. Our sales team is on hand to offer expert advice on the integration of our enclosures and suspension arm systems into your electronics equipment.

