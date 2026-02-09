ROLEC Launches New profiCASE HMI/IPC Enclosures for Touchscreens Systems up to 10"

ROLEC's new profiCASE HMI/IPC enclosures for touchscreen system from 7" to 10"

ROLEC's new profiCASE HMI/IPC enclosures for touchscreen system from 7" to 10"

New profiCASE can be mounted on support arms and VESA 100 mounts

New profiCASE can be mounted on support arms and VESA 100 mounts

New profiCASE HMI enclosures can be directly mounted to machines and inside vehicles

New profiCASE HMI enclosures can be directly mounted to machines and inside vehicles

ROLEC, a leading manufacturer of industrial enclosures, has expanded its portfolio with environment-friendly profiCASE HMI/IPC enclosures.

ROLEC’s new profiCASE sets a higher standard for compact HMI protection—delivering rugged durability, smart hinged access, and seamless mounting options for demanding industrial environments.”
— Sean Bailey
BRIDGEVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ROLEC has announced the launch of profiCASE, a durable and cost‑effective HMI/IPC enclosure engineered for panel PCs, touchscreens, and displays ranging from 7 inches to 10 inches.

Designed for both indoor and outdoor environments, profiCASE provides secure protection for industrial electronics in demanding working conditions.

The profiCASE series is available in IP65, IP66, and IP67 protection classes, making it suitable for applications in mechanical engineering, construction vehicles, tractors, tankers, and underground mining. Integrated handle strips also enable convenient use in mobile applications.

Manufactured from 100% recycled diecast aluminum, the enclosures offer multiple mounting options. profiCASE can be mounted directly onto machinery or vehicles, attached to a suspension arm system such as ROLEC’s profiPLUS 50 or taraSMART, or installed using a VESA 100 bracket while maintaining complete environmental sealing.

Key design features include an integrated hinge system, a captive lid with a maximum opening angle of 95°, and a robust construction built to withstand harsh industrial conditions.

profiCASE is available in two sizes:
12.60" x 11.81" x 3.35" (for displays up to 7")
15.75" x 14.96" x 3.35" (for displays up to 10")

Customers may choose between two standard colors—light gray (RAL 7035) and anthracite (RAL 7016)—with custom color options available upon request.

ROLEC offers full customization services for profiCASE, including display installation, CNC machining, powder coating, painting, engraving, RFI/EMI shielding, screen and digital printing, and assembly of accessories.

LEARN MORE ABOUT profiCASE >>

SEAN J BAILEY
ROLEC Enclosures Inc
+1 888-658-5774
email us here

ROLEC'S New profiPLUS HMI/IPC Enclosures

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ROLEC Launches New profiCASE HMI/IPC Enclosures for Touchscreens Systems up to 10"

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
SEAN J BAILEY
ROLEC Enclosures Inc
+1 888-658-5774
Company/Organization
ROLEC Enclosures Inc
3000 Old Pond Rd
Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, 15017
United States
+1 888-658-5774
Visit Newsroom
About

ROLEC is an innovative specialist manufacturer of high-performance enclosures (rated IP 65 to IP 69K), command/HMI housings and suspension arm systems for industrial electronics and electrical control equipment. Applications for our products include test and measurement, machine control, instrumentation, factory automation, robotics, IIoT, marine and building control system used in heavy duty indoor and outdoor locations. Our high-value services include customizing our enclosures so they are fully ready for customer installations. Using our state-of-the-art CNC machining equipment we manufacture enclosures to our customers’ precise specifications. We can deliver finished products at short notice and just-in-time. ROLEC Enclosures Inc. is the subsidiary of ROLEC Gehäuse-Systeme GmbH and is based in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania. Our sales team is on hand to offer expert advice on the integration of our enclosures and suspension arm systems into your electronics equipment.

www.rolec-usa.com

More From This Author
ROLEC Launches New profiCASE HMI/IPC Enclosures for Touchscreens Systems up to 10"
ROLEC Unveils Premium Diecast Aluminum Enclosures for Demanding Industrial Applications
ROLEC Enhances aluCLIC Diecast Enclosures with Top-Tier IP 69K Sealing and Rapid Mounting
View All Stories From This Author