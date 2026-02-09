ROLEC Launches New profiCASE HMI/IPC Enclosures for Touchscreens Systems up to 10"
ROLEC, a leading manufacturer of industrial enclosures, has expanded its portfolio with environment-friendly profiCASE HMI/IPC enclosures.
Designed for both indoor and outdoor environments, profiCASE provides secure protection for industrial electronics in demanding working conditions.
The profiCASE series is available in IP65, IP66, and IP67 protection classes, making it suitable for applications in mechanical engineering, construction vehicles, tractors, tankers, and underground mining. Integrated handle strips also enable convenient use in mobile applications.
Manufactured from 100% recycled diecast aluminum, the enclosures offer multiple mounting options. profiCASE can be mounted directly onto machinery or vehicles, attached to a suspension arm system such as ROLEC’s profiPLUS 50 or taraSMART, or installed using a VESA 100 bracket while maintaining complete environmental sealing.
Key design features include an integrated hinge system, a captive lid with a maximum opening angle of 95°, and a robust construction built to withstand harsh industrial conditions.
profiCASE is available in two sizes:
12.60" x 11.81" x 3.35" (for displays up to 7")
15.75" x 14.96" x 3.35" (for displays up to 10")
Customers may choose between two standard colors—light gray (RAL 7035) and anthracite (RAL 7016)—with custom color options available upon request.
ROLEC offers full customization services for profiCASE, including display installation, CNC machining, powder coating, painting, engraving, RFI/EMI shielding, screen and digital printing, and assembly of accessories.
