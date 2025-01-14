COLLEGE HUNKS HAULING JUNK AND MOVING NAMED AMONG THE TOP FRANCHISES IN ENTREPRENEUR MAGAZINE’S FRANCHISE 500® RANKING

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving® , the award-winning franchise leader in moving and junk removal, was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500, the world’s first and most comprehensive franchise ranking. For 46 years, achieving placement on the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500has been a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry and is recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees. The 2025 Franchise 500ranks College HUNKS as #244 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power. This is the ninth time in our 20-year history that College HUNKS has been recognized on the Franchise 500."We're proud to climb up to position 244 on the Franchise 500 list and to be recognized amongst an array of impressive brands. This leap from 276 shows just how hard our leadership team and franchise owners have worked. We're stoked to keep this momentum going into next year and beyond," said Nick Friedman, Co-Founder and Visionary of College HUNKS. "Our franchise partners often share how much our core values resonate with them, whether it's our dedication to the community or our focus on building leaders. It’s these values, along with our strong support system, that draw in partners and have played a huge role in our success over the years.”In Entrepreneur’s continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company’s 46-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500in ranking order.“The Franchise 500 is more than a list. It’s really a collection of life-changing opportunities, featuring strong and resilient brands that future franchisees will be proud to be a part of,” says Jason Feifer, Editor In Chief of Entrepreneur magazine. “This year’s honorees represent the bold ideas, operational excellence, and adaptability that make franchising a cornerstone of entrepreneurial success.”To view College HUNKS in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500 . Results can also be seen in the January/February 2025 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 14.About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and MovingCollege HUNKS Hauling Junk & Movingwas originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has more than 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.For more information, visit www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com

