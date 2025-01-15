"The Book Doctors Are In" features best-selling doctor-writers in conversation about creative writing in healthcare Drs. Damon Tweedy and Danielle Ofri in conversation at a past event Clockwise from upper left: Drs. Danielle Ofri, Damon Tweedy, Esther Choo, and Perri Klass

The "book doctors are in" at an upcoming panel that bridges the gap between medicine and humanity

Creative writing can bridge the gap between medicine and humanity, helping to explore the narratives behind illness and healing.” — Danielle Ofri, MD, panelist and editor-in-chief of BLR

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dive into the intersection of medicine, storytelling, and the human experience in an exclusive live online panel featuring four renowned doctor-writers. These best-selling authors — whose works have captivated readers of The New Yorker, The New York Times, and The Lancet — bring their unique perspectives from the frontlines of healthcare and their mastery of the written word to a lively discussion.Through their thought-provoking essays and books, these acclaimed physician-authors offer insights into how writing can help grapple with ethical dilemmas in healthcare, from navigating end-of-life decisions to addressing inequities in access. In this discussion, they will share how storytelling can be a tool for reflection, advocacy, and change. Hear firsthand how these doctors balance their dual careers, what inspires their writing, and the lessons they’ve learned from their patients."Creative writing can bridge the gap between medicine and humanity, helping to explore the narratives behind illness and healing," said Danielle Ofri, MD, PhD, editor-in-chief of Bellevue Literary Review and one of the featured panelists. "Whether you’re an avid reader of medical narratives or simply curious about the stories behind the stethoscope, this event promises to be an unforgettable experience."*****"The Book Doctors Are In!" is free and open to the public: RSVP for the link Thursday, January 30, 20257:00 PM - 8:00 PM ESTLive, onlinePANELISTSDanielle Ofri, MD, PhD, is the editor-in-chief of Bellevue Literary Review, a primary care doctor at Bellevue Hospital, and a clinical professor of medicine at NYU. She is a contributor to The New Yorker and the New York Times. She is the author of 6 books, most recently, When We Do Harm.Perri Klass, MD, is professor of journalism and pediatrics at NYU, where she directs the medical humanities minor, and national medical director of Reach Out and Read. She writes both fiction and nonfiction; her newest book is The Best Medicine, originally published as A Good Time to Be Born.Damon Tweedy, MD, is a professor of psychiatry at Duke University School of Medicine and staff physician at the Durham Veteran Affairs Health System. His book, Black Man in a White Coat, was a New York Times Bestseller, selected by TIME magazine as one of the Top 10 Nonfiction books of 2015. His new book is Facing the Unseen: The Struggle to Center Mental Health in Medicine.Esther Choo, MD, MPH, is an emergency physician and health services researcher at Oregon Health & Science University. She is a science communicator who discusses health inequities through both social media and traditional editorial writing. Her writing has been published in The Lancet, the British Medical Journal, Washington Post, MSNBC, and USA Today.*****

