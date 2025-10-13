Bellevue Literary Review launches new issue on theme of Animalia

The cover of BLR's Animalia issue features art by Maya Perry The Animalia issue appeals to all readers!

What can animals teach us about being human? A new issue of poetry and prose by a leading literary magazine explores this question.

Health is not only a human story. Animals mirror our fragility, our resilience, and our capacity to heal.” — Danielle Ofri, Editor-in-chief of Bellevue Literary Review

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bellevue Literary Review (BLR) has published the latest issue of its award-winning literary journal, on the theme of Animalia. In this volume of stories, poems, and essays, over 50 writers explore how experiences of health and illness touch both humans and animals.The experience of inhabiting a body, with all its flaws and failings, is universal among all creatures that live and breathe. Most species—including our own—are highly interdependent. Animals and humans share the environment—often uneasily and unequally. Even after industrialization and well into the digital age, animals remain an integral part of our daily lives, though we often don’t notice or consider this."Health is not only a human story,” notes Danielle Ofri, BLR editor-in-chief. "Animals mirror our fragility, our resilience, and our capacity to heal. The extraordinary response to BLR's Animalia issue reveals just how much animals can teach us about being human.”The Animalia issue is the latest in BLR's acclaimed series of theme issues, which have touched upon such topics as recovery, war, the environment, mental health, and more.BLR’s editors will host a live, online reading to celebrate the Animalia issue on October 23 at 7:00 p.m. ET. Contributors from the issue will read from their stories, essays, and poems, as well as share animal anecdotes. The event is free and open to the public.ABOUT BELLEVUE LITERARY REVIEWBellevue Literary Review is a nonprofit literary arts organization that mines the connective tissue between illness, healing, and the arts. With storytelling and poetry, BLR explores these universal conditions and life’s shared vulnerabilities. For nearly 25 years, BLR has published an award-winning literary journal that brings together the perspectives of patients, caregivers, family members, medical professionals, writers, and the general public. BLR partners with writers, artists, filmmakers, dancers, and other creative arts organizations to produce dynamic public programming at the intersection of healthcare and the arts.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.