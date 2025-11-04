Bellevue Literary Review launches Art in Medicine, a new program for healthcare trainees

Over the last decade, Annie Robinson has designed and delivered arts-based education to thousands of clinicians and clinicians-in-training in New York City.

This year-long program offers a space for emerging caregivers to connect through art and story.

Medical humanities offer a space for reflection and creativity—nurturing the empathy and self-awareness that all clinicians need.” — Danielle Ofri, editor-in-chief of Bellevue Literary Review

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bellevue Literary Review (BLR), an award-winning journal of creative writing about health, illness, and healing, announces the launch of a new program: BLR Art in Medicine – A Creative Space for Healthcare Trainees . This free, year-long program is designed to offer a welcoming space for clinical trainees across healthcare disciplines who are invested in creativity and reflection.Over the course of 2026, a cohort of trainees will meet monthly online, guided by BLR leaders, to explore creative expression, narrative medicine, and community-building. Session topics include: “Clinical Creativity: The Intersection of Art and Medicine,” “Verse by Verse: Navigating Uncertainty Through Poetry,” and “The Art of Grief.”"BLR's new Art in Medicine program is designed to counter the burnout that healthcare trainees increasingly suffer,” said Dr. Danielle Ofri, an internal medicine physician and editor-in-chief of BLR. “Medical humanities offer a space for reflection and creativity—nurturing the empathy and self-awareness that all clinicians need.”BLR Art in Medicine is open to healthcare trainees from any discipline (nursing, medicine, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, physical therapy, social work, and more) who are in the clinical phase of training. No experience is necessary, just curiosity and an open mind. Applications are open through December 3, 2025.The program will be led by Annie Robinson, an educator, writer, artist, and full-spectrum doula with nearly 20 years of experience working in healthcare. Over the last decade, Annie has designed and delivered arts-based education to thousands of clinicians and clinicians-in-training in New York City. She will be joined by BLR editors for this full-year medical humanities program.ABOUT BELLEVUE LITERARY REVIEW Bellevue Literary Review (BLR) is a nonprofit literary arts organization that mines the connective tissue between illness, healing, and the arts. With storytelling and poetry, BLR explores these universal conditions and life’s shared vulnerabilities. For nearly 25 years, BLR has published an award-winning literary journal that brings together the perspectives of patients, caregivers, family members, medical professionals, writers, and the general public. BLR partners with writers, artists, filmmakers, dancers, and other creative individuals and organizations to produce dynamic public programming at the intersection of healthcare and the arts.BLR was founded in 2000 as a creative project at an academic medical center but became an independent nonprofit during the Covid pandemic in 2020. Since then, BLR has reinvigorated its mission and expanded its events programming in remarkable ways, sharing even more stories and voices about health, illness, and healing. The Art in Medicine program is one arm of BLR’s educational programming; the organization also offers writing workshops, an upcoming writing studio, and more.PRAISE FOR BELLEVUE LITERARY REVIEW“No human thing is more universal than illness, in all its permutations, and no literary publication holds more credibility on the subject than Bellevue Literary Review.” – NewPages.com"Bellevue Literary Review probes our understanding of the human body and mind in new ways. It is essential reading for anyone who deals with sickness and health, anyone interested in narrative medicine, anyone who simply needs a dose of deep grace and humanity.” – The Oliver Sacks Foundation

