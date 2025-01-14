OGARAJETS Welcomes Corey Westfall as Executive Sales Engineer

Corey Westfall - Executive Sales Engineer

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OGARAJETS is pleased to announce that Corey Westfall has joined the team as an Executive Sales Engineer. With over 11 years of experience in business aviation and a distinguished background that includes a Juris Doctorate and fluency in three languages, Corey brings a wealth of expertise to his new role.As Executive Sales Engineer, Corey will work directly alongside OGARAJETS President Johnny Foster, focusing on cultivating new business opportunities and delivering seamless, client-centered experiences. His deep understanding of aircraft advocacy, legal insight, and global industry perspective uniquely position him to contribute to OGARAJETS’ continued success.“Corey’s diverse background, spanning aviation, law, and international markets, is an excellent fit for OGARAJETS,” said Johnny Foster. “His ability to navigate complex transactions and build meaningful client relationships will undoubtedly help us drive business growth and elevate the exceptional service our clients have come to expect. We’re excited to welcome him to the team.”Corey expressed his enthusiasm for joining OGARAJETS, saying, “I’m thrilled to be part of a company that embodies professionalism and excellence in every aspect of its work. The opportunity to collaborate with Johnny Foster and the incredible OGARAJETS team allows me to combine my passion for aviation and my dedication to delivering value to clients. I look forward to helping make an impact.”Corey’s arrival reinforces OGARAJETS’ commitment to expanding its expertise and delivering personalized service to clients worldwide.About OGARAJETSFounded in 1980 and based in Atlanta, OGARAJETS provides comprehensive and attentive service for aircraft acquisitions and sales for clients worldwide. The company has overseen $8 billion in new and pre-owned aircraft transactions and has worked with stakeholders in 50 countries. Beyond its financial strength and operational excellence, OGARAJETS is known for its integrity and client-first approach, earning a level of trust that is rare in the industry.

