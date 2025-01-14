Innovo Research and Pinehurst Medical Clinic Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Clinical Trials

This partnership will further support Pinehurst Medical Clinic, enabling them to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs by integrating research-driven insights into its care delivery.” — Jeff James, CEO of Innovo Research

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innovo Research and Pinehurst Medical Clinic (PMC) are excited to announce a strategic partnership designed to bring clinical trial opportunities to patients in the Pinehurst, NC region. Through this collaboration, Innovo Research will serve as the exclusive Integrated Research Organization (IRO) for Pinehurst Medical Clinic, enhancing its capacity to conduct cutting-edge clinical research while maintaining its longstanding commitment to high-quality patient care.The partnership reflects a shared vision of leveraging clinical trials to advance medical care and improve patient outcomes. By combining Pinehurst Medical Clinic’s comprehensive healthcare expertise with Innovo Research’s proven site management capabilities, the organizations will streamline the integration of clinical research into PMC’s existing care framework.As part of this collaboration, Pinehurst Medical Clinic will benefit from Innovo Research’s expertise in operationalizing clinical trials, including patient enrollment, trial oversight, and regulatory compliance. Jeff James, CEO of Innovo Research, expressed enthusiasm, stating, “This partnership will further support Pinehurst Medical Clinic’s role as an Accountable Care Organization (ACO), enabling the clinic to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs by integrating research-driven insights into its care delivery model.” Patients at PMC will also have expanded access to advanced clinical trials across various therapeutic areas, ranging from early-phase investigations to late-stage studies.Brandon Enfinger, CEO of Pinehurst Medical Clinic, echoed this sentiment saying, “The partnership between Innovo Research and Pinehurst Medical Clinic underscores a commitment to advancing healthcare through quality, compassion, and innovation. Together, the organizations will foster a culture of excellence in clinical research, ensuring patients receive exceptional care while contributing to the development of life-changing treatments”The partnership signifies a meaningful next step in the evolution of health care, where research and patient care converge to create a more efficient, accessible, and patient-focused approach. For more information about this collaboration and the services offered by Pinehurst Medical Clinic and Innovo Research, please visit www.pinehurstmedical.com and www.innovoresearch.com About Innovo ResearchInnovo Research is a trusted Site Management Organization (SMO) dedicated to advancing clinical trials by operationalizing research and providing exceptional patient care. With core values rooted in quality, compassion, and innovation, Innovo Research partners with healthcare organizations to streamline clinical research and improve access to groundbreaking therapies.Media Contact:Halley LosekampHlosekamp@Innovoresearch.comAbout Pinehurst Medical ClinicPinehurst Medical Clinic is a recognized healthcare provider in the communities of Moore County, Lee County, Cumberland County, Chatham County and the surrounding six counties. Locally owned and managed, Pinehurst Medical Clinic offers a broad range of primary and specialty care services to the communities we serve. The physicians and healthcare team of professionals at Pinehurst Medical Clinic share a commitment to patient-centered care that is physician-led and utilizes the latest advances in medical technology. This combination of leading-edge medicine and deep compassion for the people we serve has been a hallmark of the Pinehurst Medical Clinic since 1952. Pinehurst Medical Clinic consists of over 160 providers, approximately 950 employees, and 16 locations.Media Contact:Nichole Esowskinetowski@pinehurstmedical.com

