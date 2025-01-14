Delivering better bus services in Adelaide’s north

Release date: 14/01/25

Northern suburbs residents are being invited to help plot out new bus stops as part of enhanced services for Parafield Gardens, aimed at improving access and connections to public transport.

Delivering on a Malinauskas Labor Government election commitment, the new services will provide greater accessibility to public transport with nine new bus stops proposed for The Boulevard, Rundle Drive, Martins Road and Shepherdson Road at Parafield Gardens.

The stops will form part of a new modified bus route that will operate between Salisbury and Mawson Lakes via The Boulevard every 30 minutes on weekdays and hourly on weekends. The new services will be formed by adapting the current 411 and 404R bus routes.

As part of the modified services, residents at The Gardens Lifestyle Village will have a new dedicated bus stop directly outside their main entrance. Currently, there is no service along The Boulevard at Parafield Gardens.

Targeted consultation with residents who live along the proposed bus route has commence today to gather feedback on the new bus stop locations.

The new services are being introduced to help cater for the needs of the growing community, improving accessibility and helping reduce congestion by taking cars off the road.

It’s the latest improvement to Adelaide’s bus network to be introduced under the Malinauskas Labor Government. In August 2024, close to 600 extra weekly bus services began operating between the Adelaide Hills and the city, providing additional capacity at peak times and extra trips on weekends. The Port Dock spur line and new railway station were also officially opened that same month with bus services extended to the new interchange, and the southern bus network was reshaped to improve and simplify timetables and services.

Quotes

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis

These new services will help connect more locals to our bus network - including aged care residents at the nearby retirement village who will have a new dedicated bus stop right on their doorstep.

Improving and simplifying our public transport network is a focus for the State Government, offering commuters an affordable, accessible service that is reducing congestion by getting cars off the road.

This will be the latest improvement to our public transport network, following on from such improvements as the re-opened Port Dock Spur Line and extra bus services between the city and the Adelaide Hills.

Attributable to Member for Playford John Fulbrook

This is a game changer, particularly for Gardens residents, who at present receive a limited offering of just four services a day through Route 404R.

With mobility an issue for elderly residents, not only will they receive a tenfold increase in services, but under changes already introduced by the Malinauskas Government, seniors receive free travel all day, every day.