$14m boost to support students with disabilities

A multi-million-dollar boost to infrastructure at public schools across South Australia is being delivered by the Malinauskas Labor Government to support students with disabilities.

A commitment of $3.5 million a year over four years has been made to establish new Special Options – both specialist classes and disability units – at schools to better meet student demand and ensure all South Australians can enrol in their local school.

The announcement, in the wake of the Disability Royal Commission, will continue to reduce inequity across the public education system, ensuring that students have access to suitable supports, resources and infrastructure to support their education.

It will ensure families have the choice of attending their local school.

Additionally, the Department for Education is trailing statewide improvements to support Year 6 students who have disabilities in their transition to high school, following a direction by the Minister for Education, Training and Skills.

The current process causes too much stress and anxiety for some families due to the timing of finding out if they have a place in a special options class.

The new approach will align the processes and timing with the enrolment process for mainstream students, improving communication and increasing the involvement of students, parents and schools.

Improvement in data collection will also help determine forecasting to ensure children can attend their local school.

The number of students in special classes has been steadily increasing and while special options have been established, no specific budget has previously existed to support medium or long-term planning for the buildings, toilets, or other extensive works necessary for a school to be able to provide a special class.

Additionally, areas such as northern Adelaide have experienced significant population growth over a number of years, which has seen demand outstrip available places.

The specific funding allocation will assist the department to assess future expected enrolments, and work with sites to plan for infrastructure where it is most needed.

52 new special options have been created since July 2022 to meet demand, but the focus now needs to be on strategic planning to cater for future needs.

This year, additional options have been developed for students in both Naracoorte and Victor Harbor to meet specific needs, following the issue being raised at Country Cabinet.

In the southeast, funding has been provided for staff for two special options classes – one at Naracoorte South Primary School, and one at Naracoorte Primary School – both having up to eight students, with the department to reassess the long-term viability of the classes, and the ongoing need in the region, in Term 2 of 2027.

Meanwhile at Victor Harbor Primary School, a site which already had a disability unit, a special class has been established providing eight spaces for junior primary students with disability from the local area.

Special Options assessment is primarily split into three groups based on the child’s year level – entering junior Primary, entering Primary or entering Secondary School.

Any child that is eligible for a Special Option but attends a mainstream school, either due to the choice of their parent or guardian, or due to a shortage of place, is allocated an automatic level of IESP funding to enable personalised learning and support.

Quotes

Attributable to Blair Boyer

The Malinauskas Labor Government is demonstrating our commitment to equity and improving schools so that students with a disability and their families are given the support they deserve.

The Disability Royal Commission demands change – which is why our government is taking comprehensive action to make schools in South Australia more inclusive of students with disabilities.

Important work is also being undertaken to identify and plan areas of future need.

This work will create services and certainty for families where and when they need it, and ensure they have a voice in this process.

Attributable to Nat Cook

This announcement recognises and addresses the diverse needs of families and communities, ensuring everyone is supported.

Choice and opportunity lie at the heart of inclusion, empowering every individual to thrive.

Attributable to the Trinity Gardens School Principal Brenton Conradi

Here at Trinity Gardens we have a very broad inclusive education policy that fosters support for children at all ages and stages of their learning journey.

We have four classes of 32 children in St Morris, our disability unit, which has doubled in size over the past five years.

More broadly our focus is on building connections across our 800 students, and with their families. through our early learning centre, child parent centre, inclusive OSHC and other programs.

I am passionate about our students, and together with our staff, we work to ensure all local families can access inclusive options for their child.