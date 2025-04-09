SA Youth Action Plan puts life skills in focus

Release date: 09/04/25

The Malinauskas Labor government has launched SA’s Youth Action Plan 2025-2028, setting out a roadmap to provide young people, particularly those facing isolation, disadvantage and discrimination, with more opportunities to thrive.

The plan details 27 targeted actions the government and partner organisations are committed to delivering to improve equity and access across six key areas:

Mental health and wellbeing support

Connection to services and information

Recreation, community spaces and activities

Transition to adulthood

Housing and cost-of-living

Participation

More than 1,000 South Australians, including 854 young people aged 12 to 25, provided input into the plan during three rounds of consultations.

Their feedback, based on their lived experiences and needs, was instrumental in shaping the plan.

The creation of an online youth hub is just one of the initiatives that will arise from listening to the voices of young people. The hub will be designed by and for young people and be a one-stop-shop to easily find information such as mental health and wellbeing support and opportunities in local communities.

The launch of Youth Action Plan 2025-2028 coincides with SA Youth Week 2025, which kicks off today.

For more information and to see the events calendar, visit: dhs.sa.gov SAYW

Alongside the launch, the State Government is announcing $250,000 in grants to support initiatives focused on transitioning to adulthood, including building the capacity of learner driver programs.

The SA Youth Action Plan (YAP) Life Skills Grants offer up to $15,000 for organisations working with young people across metropolitan and regional South Australia.

The funding will help create or expand programs that teach essential life skills, including navigating government services, resume building and interview preparation, healthy lifestyle choices and nutrition and practical skills such as car maintenance, meal preparation and basic home upkeep.

Applications are now open and will close at 3pm on 4 June 2025. This funding follows $180,000 delivered in 2024 to support mental health programs for young people, especially in regional and remote areas.

For more information on the Life Skills Grants and the Youth Action Plan, visit: dhs.sa.gov.au/YAP.

Quotes

Attributable to Nat Cook Minister for Human Services

We’re incredibly grateful to the 854 young people who helped shape this critical plan. They’ve shown us the way forward, providing valuable insights from their lived experiences.

I also sincerely thank the former members of my Youth Minister’s advisory Council whose involvement was invaluable in ensuring this plan truly reflected the voices of young people.

We heard loud and clear during consultations that transitioning into adulthood is a major challenge for many young people. ‘Adulting’ can feel overwhelming. That’s why we’re providing these grants to help equip young people with practical life skills that will help them confidently navigate adulthood.

Attributable to youth advocate Zane LeBlond

The Youth Action Plan 2025-2028 is the embodiment of the diverse voices of young people from across all regions in South Australia.

This plan, crafted diligently through consultation with young people, demonstrates South Australia’s commitment to ensuring opportunity for those regardless of their circumstances.

Young people deserve government that wants the very best for them - and this plan does just that.

Its actions will address, and act on, ensuring access to opportunity, supporting mental health, helping the environment, and the many other important things identified by young people. I know these actions represent our state’s dedication to empowering young people and I endorse its publication.