Suspect Arrested for Southwest Assault

 

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in an assault in Southwest.

 

On Sunday, January 12, 2025, at approximately 3:26 p.m., First District officers responded to the intersection of Independence Avenue and L’Enfant Plaza Southwest, in reference to an assault. The victim reported that as she was walking the suspect approached her. The suspect forced the victim to the ground and began attacking her with a sharp object.

 

Witnesses intervened and the suspect fled the location. The victim sustained a laceration and was transported by DC Fire and EMS to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

 

Responding officers located the suspect and placed her under arrest. 52-year-old Crystal Williams-Carter, of no fixed address, was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

 

CCN: 25005357

 

###

 

