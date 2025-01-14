Suspect Sought in Northwest Attempted Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating a suspect involved in an attempted robbery (snatch) in Northwest.

On Sunday, December 15, 2024, at approximately 5:24 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 2000 block of Vermont Avenue, Northwest. The suspect attempted to snatch the victim’s cell phone and then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24194127