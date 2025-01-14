Suspects Sought in Robbery in Northwest

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating two suspects involved in a robbery (force and violence) in Northwest.

On Sunday, January 12, 2025, at approximately 11:20 p.m., two suspects approached the victim in the 400 block of I Street, Northwest. The suspects grabbed the victim and demanded that she give them her money. One suspect reached into the victim’s pocket and took their money, and then both suspects fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25005535

