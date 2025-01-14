Trasna unveils end-to-end IoT security with Workz & IoTerop integration

Trasna CEO Stephane Fund celebrating extended company offering

CORK, COUNTY CORK, IRELAND, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trasna , the semiconductor and IoT provider, announced the integration of its recent acquisitions, Workz and IoTerop, into a unified single entity under the Trasna brand. This strategic consolidation integrates the operations and portfolios of all three companies and introduces the first all-in-one solution for secure SIM and device management. This move, effective immediately, strengthens Trasna’s position as the only provider offering such a comprehensive solution for IoT connectivity management.By combining SIM and device management into one solution, Trasna addresses a number of security and operational challenges for telcos, device manufacturers and other IoT players with a simplified, integrated approach for secure managing IoT connections.The IoT market is poised for substantial growth, with the number of connected IoT devices expected to surpass 38 billion by 2030, according to GSMA Intelligence. This surge is driven by growing demand for secure and reliable IoT solutions in sectors such as energy, healthcare, logistics, and smart cities.Trasna’s expanded portfolio is intended to address this demand comprehensively by offering customers a single partner for secure IoT connectivity hardware and software from chip design and SIM manufacturing to cloud-based remote management services of both the SIM and device.Stéphane Fund commented, “We’ve combined three market leaders in one, delivering a unique all-in-one solution for secure SIM and device management. This integration makes us the only provider offering such a comprehensive service to meet the rising need for secure IoT connectivity. It’s a significant improvement for our customers and a key step toward our goal of becoming the market leader.”About TrasnaTrasna is an Irish-based global technology leader specialising in semiconductor and mobile IoT solutions. With more than 200 clients worldwide, it combines expertise in semiconductors, secure data management, edge computing, AI, and blockchain to create innovative, end-to-end solutions - from chip design and SIM manufacturing to over-the-air subscription and device management.It is a forward-thinking, technology-driven company considered more agile and leaner than traditional market players, providing value to its clients through security, efficiency, and innovation. From chip to cloud, it offers advanced solutions that connect people and devices at scale, enabling transformative experiences for mass IoT.

