Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa engages COSATU and SAMWU on CWP contracts

Today, Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa, alongside Deputy Minister Prince Zolile Burns-Ncamashe, held a meeting with the leadership of the Congress of South African Trade Unions, led by Ms Zingiswa Losi, and the South African Municipal Workers Union, led by Mr Nelson Mokgotho.

The meeting addressed the pressing issue of significant budget cuts to the Community Work Programme (CWP) which has placed the payment of participants in jeopardy and led to potential unauthorized expenditure by the Department of Cooperative Governance.

Minister Hlabisa expressed his appreciation for the constructive engagement with the unions, emphasizing the Department’s commitment to finding solutions. The Minister noted that this engagement reflects a shared commitment to transparency and collaboration as work continues to address the challenges affecting CWP participants and the Department’s compliance obligations.

He indicated that the intention behind the meeting was to take organised labour into confidence at a leadership level around the solutions that have been proposed to National Treasury. This was being done with the approval of the Minister of Finance. Formal communication on the outcome of this matter will only be made once written confirmation is received from Treasury that the proposed solutions have been accepted, however there is reason for optimism, which the Minister sought to convey.

Deputy Minister Burns-Ncamashe echoed the Minister’s sentiments, thanking the unions for their willingness to engage on such a sensitive matter. He reaffirmed the Department’s dedication to resolving the issue and emphasized the importance of partnership and mutual respect.

The Deputy Minister further stated that this decision was not taken lightly, and that the Department remain committed to exploring all possibilities that could avert this situation. He called on all leaders to continue working with the Department to ensure solutions that uphold the dignity of affected participants while aligning with governance requirements.

Both the Minister and Deputy Minister reassured the unions that the Department remains open and accessible for ongoing collaboration on this and other critical local government matters.

COSATU President Ms Losi and SAMWU President Mr Mokgotho expressed appreciation for the opportunity to engage with the Department and reaffirmed their commitment to work with COGTA in finding a solution for this matter.

Further consultations and updates are expected soon as the Department works with all stakeholders to resolve this issue in a manner that balances financial prudence with social responsibility.

Enquiries:

Ms. Pearl Maseko-Binqose

Media Liaison Officer for the Minister of COGTA

Cell: +27 (82) 772 1709

Mr. Legadima Leso

COGTA Head of Communications

Cell: +27 (66) 479 9904

#GovZAupdates