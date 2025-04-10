President Cyril Ramaphosa: 30th Anniversary of World Trade Organisation

Excellencies,

The World Trade Organisation is integral to the multilateral system and to advancing economic progress.



Over the past thirty years, the WTO has worked to ensure a level playing field in global trade that is free, predictable and governed by a rules-based system.



Currently more than 80 per cent of global trade takes place under the WTO rules-based system.



However, imbalances persist.



The inclusivity promised by the multilateral trading system and by the Doha Development Round has not materialised for many.



Developing countries that account for most of the WTO’s membership remain locked into the lower end of global value chains.



Commodity dependence further exposes these economies to price volatility and macro-economic disruption.



During the COVID-19 pandemic we witnessed the inability of the system to deliver a credible outcome.



Across the globe, the constraints and potential over-reach of the rules are limiting access to key policy tools required to promote sustainable development.



South Africa reaffirms its support for the reform initiative being spearheaded by the Director-General.



We must redouble our efforts to ensure that trade supports development.



WTO rules must facilitate structural transformation that integrates developing countries into global trade.



Governments must be afforded the requisite policy space to enable them to be more responsive to their domestic challenges, and trade rules must be recalibrated to provide policy space for developing countries to industrialise.



Friends,



The 30th anniversary of the establishment of the WTO takes place in challenging and uncertain times.



We are seeing unilateral and protectionist measures being implemented by some advanced economies that are outside the agreed-upon multilateral framework.



It is incumbent on us all to ensure that the multilateral trading system is strengthened, or we risk the encroachment of a global trade regime based on power dynamics.



The WTO is called upon to assert its role in ensuring that global trade works for all.



WTO reform must be development centric.



Consensus-based decision making in the WTO must remain paramount.



We look forward to the 14th Ministerial Conference of the WTO in Cameroon in 2026, which will be an opportunity to define a clear path on reform.



As South Africa, we wish the WTO well on this anniversary.



Working together as the international community, let us continue in our efforts to build a global trading system that is inclusive, equitable and that truly serves the needs of all nations.