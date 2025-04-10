Road Traffic Management Corporation urges caution on the roads during Easter weekend

In the light of anticipated Easter holiday pilgrimage by congregants across the country and SADC Region, many people will be traveling either using private vehicles or hired public transport.

Previously many congregants perished while going or returning from the Easter pilgrimages. It is in this context that religious leaders are called upon to spread road safety messages during these Easter holidays.

All pastors must deliberately incorporate these messages in their sermons. Road safety is everyone’s responsibility, it cannot be left in government’s hands alone.

Organisers of these trips must also plan their trips thoroughly to ensure that their drivers rest sufficiently along the way.

Public transport operators must also ensure that the vehicles they are transporting churchgoers with are roadworthy and not overloaded.

It is possible to have a crash-free Easter long weekend if all drivers play their part by obeying the rules of the road.

While traffic law enforcement officers and security will be highly visible on various roads working closely with all role players, motorists must come to the party by respecting the rules of the road.

