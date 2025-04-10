Statistics South Africa on protecting Integrity of Stats SA’s National Data Collection

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) is aware of misinformation currently circulating regarding our data collection activities, including false allegations that our survey officers (fieldworkers) are involved in criminal activities. We want to assure the public that we are committed to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism, transparency, and integrity in all our operations.

Photos of a Stats SA fieldworker, his official Stats SA ID, and the Stats SA branded vehicle he uses to conduct official business, were circulated by a ward councillor to the community of Mamelodi to inform them that the fieldworker would be in the area and to encourage the community’s cooperation and participation. This information was then erroneously linked to criminal activity in the area, with the misinformation going viral and being circulated in provinces outside of Gauteng.

False information of this nature poses a significant threat to our Statistical Value Chain (SVC), and the speed at which it has spread across the country is deeply concerning. It has the potential to severely disrupt – and in some instances is already affecting – our field operations.

Fieldwork operations have been halted in some provinces to ensure the safety of the national statistics office field staff.

We encourage all community members to verify the identity of any fieldworker they encounter. If there are doubts or suspicions, we ask that you immediately report the matter to us or to the nearest police station.

Statistics South Africa has made efforts to ensure that our field staff are identifiable. These include issuing staff with Stats SA ID cards; branded clothing; branded vehicles; and ensuring that independent verification of the legitimacy of the person at your door can be done on the fieldworker verification portal, accessible on https://www.statssa.gov.za/?page_id=17709, or by calling the toll-free number 0800 110 248.

Contact details for the provincial offices is available on the Stats SA website www.statssa.gov.za, and they can be contacted directly to verify the identity of our field staff.

In times like these, misinformation poses a serious threat not only to our operations but to the nation’s ability to make informed decisions based on accurate data. We appeal to all South Africans to work with us in protecting the truth.

Stats SA remains steadfast in its commitment to serving the nation with professionalism, accuracy, and transparency.

Together, let us continue to build a South Africa founded on facts, not fear.

For media enquiries contact:

Mr Sivuyile Mangxamba

Tel.: 012 310 4732

Cell: 0828882372

Email: SivuyileMA@statssa.gov.za

