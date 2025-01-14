SCAN Enhances Member Service Experience with Ninth Strategic Investment in Cresta

New Technology Empowers and Enhances the Capabilities of SCAN’s Member Services Team

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCAN Group , a mission-driven organization that includes SCAN Health Plan , one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, makes a strategic investment in Cresta, an end-to-end generative AI platform for contact centers. This marks SCAN’s ninth investment.“At SCAN, we are dedicated to enhancing the healthcare experience for older adults by partnering with mission-aligned companies like Cresta,” said Rona Li, SCAN’s chief corporate development officer. “Our goal is to ensure that members have a more seamless and personalized experience, empowering them to maintain their health and independence while receiving tailored support that meets their unique needs.”Earlier this year, SCAN introduced Cresta's AI platform to enhance the capabilities of its Member Services team. Cresta streamlines their workflow by assisting with notetaking, suggesting relevant talking points from the knowledge base, and identifying caller trends through analytics.SCAN’s Member Services team receives over one million calls from members annually, which reflects a member’s strong preference for telephonic communication. By leveraging this technology, SCAN aims to mitigate burnout among its Member Services team and allow the team to focus on delivering an exceptional call experience and meeting the member’s needs.Since its implementation, SCAN’s Member Services team has been able to reduce after-call work from 19% to 15%. The tool has received an impressive 96% adoption rate, significantly improving job satisfaction and enhancing the overall support provided to members."We have seen positive impact from Cresta’s technology within our Member Services team and look forward to supporting our members and stakeholders by applying the same techniques to other digital communication methods,” said Corinne Stroum, senior director of emerging technology at SCAN Health Plan.“SCAN is renowned for delivering accessible, personalized, and efficient customer service to its members,” said Ping Wu, CEO of Cresta. “Navigating the healthcare ecosystem can be complex and older adults often rely on customer service representatives to help them understand their coverage. By partnering with Cresta, SCAN has provided its member services team a tool that enhances their ability to deliver highly personalized and effective service to its members.”To date, SCAN Group has made several investments, in organizations such as Abridge, an AI-powered clinical conversations platform that helps clinicians take care of patients, instead of paperwork; Dina, an organization that provides digital care-at-home network management and coordination solutions to help health plans and providers improve access to a variety of in-home care services; and Guaranteed, a tech-enabled hospice company providing modern, end-of-life care.About SCANSCAN Group, a mission-driven not-for-profit organization, is dedicated to tackling some of the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities and loneliness. SCAN Group’s Medicare Advantage health plan, SCAN Health Plan, is one of the nation’s foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans and serves nearly 300,000 members in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas and New Mexico. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has launched four mission-aligned medical groups*, including Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, Homebase Medical and myPlace Health (a joint venture with Commonwealth Care Alliance), each of which focuses on meeting the needs of older adults. SCAN’s care delivery affiliates collectively serve more than 30,000 members. To learn more, visit www.thescangroup.org or follow SCAN on X.*Other medical groups are available in SCAN Health Plan’s networkAbout CrestaCresta is on a mission to turn every customer conversation into a competitive advantage by unlocking the true potential of the contact center. Cresta’s platform combines the best of AI and human intelligence to help contact centers discover customer insights and behavioral best practices, automate conversations and inefficient processes, and empower every team member to work smarter and faster. Powering customer experiences for companies like Intuit, Cox Communications, Hilton, and Carmax, Cresta helps turn every conversation into an opportunity. Follow our blog and connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

