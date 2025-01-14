MEC David Maynier attends results announcement in Gauteng, 13 Jan

Media alert: Western Cape 2024 matric results events

The results of the 2024 National Senior Certificate exams will be announced this week.

Monday, 13 January 2025 – National 2024 NSC results announcement

Western Cape Minister of Education, David Maynier, will attend the national results announcement in Gauteng. A statement will be released following the announcement with some highlights from the provincial results. (This is a national department event and media accreditation is handled by the DBE.)

Date: Monday, 13 January 2025

Time: Technical briefing begins at 16h00, National televised announcement begins at 18h00

Venue: Mosaiek Church, 1 Danielle Street, Fairland, Randburg

Tuesday, 14 January 2025 – Release of candidates’ results at schools

Candidates will receive their results at schools and online from 10h00. Minister Maynier will visit Joe Slovo Secondary School to celebrate with candidates. All media are invited to attend, and there will be an opportunity for photographs and interviews. A statement will be released after the visit with the performance of the eight education districts in our province.

Date: Tuesday, 14 January 2025

Time: 09h00 (the Minister will arrive at 09h30)

Venue: Joe Slovo Secondary School

Location: Kusasa Road, Khayelitsha

https://maps.app.goo.gl/ZZZut6a8S54LStFh7

Thursday, 30 January 2025 – Western Cape NSC 2024 awards

The Western Cape National Senior Certificate (NSC) 2024 Awards Ceremony will take place at Leeuwenhof, the Premier’s Residence. The event celebrates outstanding achievement by schools and candidates in the 2024 National Senior Certificate examinations.

Date: Thursday, 30 January 2025

Venue: Leeuwenhof

Location: Hof Street, Cape Town

A detailed media alert for the awards accreditation will be distributed once the results are released.

