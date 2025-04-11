Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,149 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,033 in the last 365 days.

Minister Leon Schreiber distributes IDs in uMngeni Municipality, 11 Apr

On Friday, 11 April 2025, the Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, will join the Home Affairs outreach programme that has been conducted in the uMngeni Municipality to distribute IDs and other enabling documents.

The Minister will be joined by the Deputy Mayor of uMngeni Municipality, Sandile Mnikathi.

All media are invited to join this event.

Details are as follows:

Date :    Friday, 11 April 2025 
Time :    11:00 - 13:00
Venue:    350 uMngeni Road, uMngeni

For media enquiries:

Philisiwe Memela – Manager in the Office of the Mayor 
Cell number: 083 842 4755

For media enquiries, please contact:

Duwayne Esau – Spokesperson for the Minister 
Cell number: 077 606 9702

#ServiceDeliveryZA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Leon Schreiber distributes IDs in uMngeni Municipality, 11 Apr

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more