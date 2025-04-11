Minister Leon Schreiber distributes IDs in uMngeni Municipality, 11 Apr
On Friday, 11 April 2025, the Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, will join the Home Affairs outreach programme that has been conducted in the uMngeni Municipality to distribute IDs and other enabling documents.
The Minister will be joined by the Deputy Mayor of uMngeni Municipality, Sandile Mnikathi.
All media are invited to join this event.
Details are as follows:
Date : Friday, 11 April 2025
Time : 11:00 - 13:00
Venue: 350 uMngeni Road, uMngeni
For media enquiries:
Philisiwe Memela – Manager in the Office of the Mayor
Cell number: 083 842 4755
For media enquiries, please contact:
Duwayne Esau – Spokesperson for the Minister
Cell number: 077 606 9702
#ServiceDeliveryZA
