Minister Angie Motshekga leads defence outreach programme in Bloemfontein, 11 Apr

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Angie Motshekga, will on Friday, 11 April 2025, spearhead a ministerial outreach programme in Bloemfontein, Free State Province. This initiative forms part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to deepen public understanding of the role and significance of the defence sector in South Africa.

Minister Motshekga will be accompanied by the Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Nobuhle Nkabane, Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Mr Richard Hlope, Premier of the Free State Province, Ms Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae, and senior members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

The programme will commence at 08h00 with a visit to Tjhebelopele Primary School, renowned for its discipline and commitment to structured military-style drills. During this engagement, the Minister will address learners on the values of patriotism, national pride, and civic responsibility. Highlighting the importance of integrity, discipline, and respect for the national flag.

At 10h00, the delegation will proceed to Tempe military Base, where Minister Motshekga will engage directly with SANDF members. This interaction underscores the Ministry’s commitment to its “Soldier First” approach, which prioritises the well-being, morale, and professional development of all personnel within the defence force.

The day will culminate in a Defence Career Expo at 12h00, also hosted at Tempe Military Base Sports ground. The Expo is designed to expose learners and the broader public to career opportunities within the SANDF and the defence industry at large. Attendees will experience live demonstrations, view military equipment displays, and interact with Defence Human Resources representatives.

The event aims to inspire young South Africans to consider careers in the defence sector while gaining an appreciation for the SANDF’s role in protecting the country’s sovereignty and democratic values.

Members of the media are cordially invited to attend the event. Interested or assigned journalists are requested to confirm RSVP with Major Thabo Sello on 060 554 8480 on Thursday, 10 April 2025. The information should include full names and surname, media house representing, and contact details.

Enquiries:

Ms Onicca Kwakwa (Ministry Spokesperson)

Email:Mmane.Kwakwa@dod.mil.za

Contact: 066 308 2630

Or

Rear Admiral Junior Grade Prince Tshabalala (Director Defence Corporate Communication)

Contact: 078 097 4005

