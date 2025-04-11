Employment and Labour launches amended Noise Exposure and Physical Agents Regulations, 11 Apr

The Department of Employment and Labour will on Friday, 11 April 2025, launch the Physical Agents and Noise Exposure regulations at a workshop to be held at The Lakes Hotel and Conference Centre in Benoni, Ekurhuleni, from 08:00.

The launch follows the amendments and replacement to the Noise-Induced Hearing Loss Regulations of 2003 and the Environmental Regulations Workplaces of 1987, with the new Noise Exposure Regulations as well as the Physical Agents Regulations respectively. The new regulations are an improvement to the old.

The unveiling is aimed at introducing and providing stakeholders with an overview of the requirements of the two new regulations which are coming into effect from 5 September 2026.

Several speakers are scheduled to grace the event including Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour, Jomo Sibiya, who will deliver a keynote address; Inspector General, Aggy Moiloa; Dr Robin George Occupational Medicine Practitioner; Dr Lucas Mosidi, Occupational Medicine Practitioner and many more.

According to the Department of Employment and Labour Inspector- General, Aggy Moiloa, "the amended Noise Exposure regulations strengthen a proactive approach in eliminating or mitigating noise from the workplace". She said this in turn will improve quality of life for employees who may be exposed to noise in the workplace.

The Physical Agents Regulations similarly seeks to protect employees against exposure to environmental conditions that occur indoor such as air quality, or outdoor, such as heat stress and occupational non-ionising radiation as a result of exposure to the sun.

The launch is one in a series of occupational health and safety events that will culminate with the commemoration of the World Day for Health and Safety which the ILO observes on 28 April 2025. The Department will observe the day on 25 April 2025.

The events will be held under the 2025 World Day for Safety and Health theme: "The Impact of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence (Al) on Workers' Safety and Health".

