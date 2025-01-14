The Hero Academy Places K9 West with Pennsauken Police Department as future certified Community Resource Canine™

PENNSAUKEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hero Academy , led by Danique Masingill and Juli Rasure, is honored to announce the placement of K9 West with the Pennsauken Police Department. As a future Certified Community Resource Canine™, K9 West will provide crucial support to the Pennsauken community while serving as part of the Crisis Response Canines nonprofit organization. This initiative underscores a commitment to enhancing mental health, fostering the well-being of first responders, and strengthening community resilience.The Community Resource Canine™ model is rooted in an evidence-based approach that recognizes and addresses the unique challenges faced by first responders. The program’s goal is to deliver essential care and support, helping first responders maintain their health and effectiveness in their vital roles. Additionally, this model brings animal-assisted interventions to the broader community through animal-assisted therapy and crisis response. Having an in-house certified K9 enables the Pennsauken Police Department to offer customized, animal-assisted services tailored to the specific needs of first responders and residents alike.The placement of K9 West was made possible through the expertise and dedication of Alpha & Omega Working Dogs , based in Moorestown, NJ, under the leadership of Ray and Karli Harris, as well as the support of Crisis Response Canines, led by Andrea Hering and John Hunt. Their collaboration ensures that K9 West is fully prepared to meet the demands of a Community Resource Canine™.The Hero Academy is proud to support the Pennsauken Police Department’s unwavering commitment to public safety and community well-being through this innovative partnership with Crisis Response Canines and Alpha & Omega Working Dogs.

