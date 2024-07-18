Crisis Response Canines and The Hero Academy Partner to Certify Crisis Response Teams and Facility K9's
Crisis Response Canines & The Hero Academy are collaborating to certify new Crisis Response and Facility dogs, promoting national standards.FREDERICKSBURG, VA, USA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crisis Response Canines, a nationally recognized non-profit organization dedicated to providing trained canines for crisis response and traumatic events situations, and The Hero Academy, a leading provider of training and certification for service animals, have announced an expanded initiative as part of the already established strategic partnership new partnership to evaluate and certify potential new teams and facility dogs in Fredericksburg, VA.
This collaboration will involve evaluating and certifying new teams and facility dogs in Fredericksburg, VA, to meet the National Standards for Crisis Response Teams. The teams and facility dogs will undergo rigorous training and testing to ensure they are equipped to handle high-stress situations and provide support to those in need.
Andrea Hering, CEO of Crisis Response Canines, expressed her excitement about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to be working with The Hero Academy to evaluate and certify new teams and facility dogs in Fredericksburg, VA. This partnership will not only ensure that our canines meet the highest standards, but it will also expand our reach and ability to provide support to those in crisis situations."
Danique Masingill, founder of The Hero Academy, also shared her enthusiasm for the collaboration, saying, "We are honored to partner with Crisis Response Canines and contribute to their mission of providing trained canines for crisis response. Our (Hero Academy) team is dedicated to ensuring that these canines and their handlers are prepared to handle any situation and provide comfort and support to those in need."
The evaluation process will take place over several days. During this time, the Crisis Response Canines team will assess the skills and abilities of potential handlers and canines. The evaluation will cover areas such as obedience, socialization, and response to various crisis scenario.The handlers and dogs will be evaluated on their ability to work together and support to those in need. Having canine teams meet nationally accepted standards was the focus during a recent crisis canine symposium conducted in Atlantic City, NJ. All too frequently, canine organizations are deploying to events extemporaneously without incident command approval. It is essential that these teams comprehend the incident command structure and can work in coordination with other potential canine response organizations.
The partnership between Crisis Response Canines and The Hero Academy will benefit the local community and to serve as a model for other organizations seeking to provide support through trained canines. This collaboration demonstrates their shared commitment to providing highly trained and reliable handlers and canines for crisis response situations.
