Crisis Response Canines and The Hero Academy Partner to Certify Six New Crisis Response Dogs
The 6 newly certified Crisis Response Dogs have undergone training at The Hero Academy, where they were taught specialized skills to assist in crisis situations
We are thrilled to welcome these six newly certified Crisis Response Dogs to our team,”FREDERICKSBURG, VA, USA, July 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crisis Response Canines, a leading organization in providing trained dogs for crisis response and support, is proud to announce the certification of six new Crisis Response Dogs through their partnership with The Hero Academy. The Hero Academy, a renowned service dog organization, has joined forces with Crisis Response Canines to elevate the standards of crisis response and facility dogs.
— John Hunt
The six newly certified Crisis Response Dogs have undergone extensive training at The Hero Academy, where they were taught specialized skills to assist in crisis situations. These dogs have been carefully selected and trained to provide emotional support, comfort, and assistance to individuals affected by traumatic events such as natural disasters, mass shootings, and other crises.
The partnership between Crisis Response Canines and The Hero Academy is a groundbreaking collaboration that combines the expertise of both organizations to provide the highest level of training and support for crisis response dogs. This partnership aims to set a new standard for crisis response and facility dogs, ensuring that they are equipped with the necessary skills and training to provide the best possible support to those in need.
"We are thrilled to welcome these six newly certified Crisis Response Dogs to our team," said John Hunt, COO of Crisis Response Canines. "Through our partnership with The Hero Academy, we can ensure that all crisis and facility teams are properly trained to handle traumatic and crisis situations. We are confident that these dogs will make a significant impact in the lives of those affected by traumatic events."
Crisis Response Canines and The Hero Academy are committed to continuing their partnership and working together to provide the highest level of support and care for those in need. With the addition of these six new certified dogs, they are better equipped to respond to crises and provide comfort and support to those who need it the most.
For more information about Crisis Response Canines and The Hero Academy, please visit their websites at www.crisiscanines.org & www.theheroacademy.org.
Andrea Hering
Crisis Response Canines
+1 856-626-7723
info@crisiscanines.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook