Governor Abbott Announces SBA Assistance For Laredo Water Supply Issue

TEXAS, January 13 - January 13, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott announced today that the U.S. Small Business Administration approved his request for a disaster declaration for Webb County following prolonged boil water notices caused by a water connection issue in Laredo in October. Texas counties included in the declaration are Webb County and its contiguous counties: Dimmit, Duvall, Jim Hogg, La Salle, Maverick, McMullen, and Zapata.



"Texans in Webb County and surrounding counties will now receive access to the financial assistance they need to continue to recover from the October boil water notices,” said Governor Abbott. “This disaster declaration is a critical step for Texans to access low-interest loans and help their small businesses move forward after the prolonged boil water notices. I thank the Texas Division of Emergency Management for working with our federal partners to ensure Texans in South Texas have the financial resources and support needed to recover."



The SBA granted access to its Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, which will provide low-interest loans to qualifying businesses in affected communities following the water system issues and boil water notices.



Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information, and download applications at sba.gov/disaster. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.



Governor Abbott continues to take action to provide all necessary resources to help support local communities with the impacts of this water situation, including:

• Requesting an SBA declaration for Webb County and its contiguous counties.

• Issuing a disaster declaration in October after E. coli was identified in Laredo’s water system.

• Deploying state emergency response resources, including truckloads of bottled drinking wate