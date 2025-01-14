Renowned Advocate for Financial Empowerment, Dr. Linda Pajoel, to Speak at Heffner Women’s Leadership Empower Hour

Dr Linda Pajoel to Speak at Heffner Women’s Leadership Empower Hour

Katie Giddy to Speak at Heffner Women’s Leadership Empower Hour

Iona Sky to Speak at Heffner Women’s Leadership Empower Hour

Amanda Kroetsch to Speak at Heffner Women’s Leadership Empower Hour

Celebrated Author and Speaker to Discuss Breaking the Motherhood Penalty Through Smart Stock Investing.

ONTARIO, CANADA, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Linda Pajoel, CEO and founder of Investornomy, has been announced as one of the distinguished speakers for the upcoming Heffner Women’s Leadership: Empower Hour. Organized by the Greater KW Chamber of Commerce, the event will take place on Thursday, January 30, 2025, at The GrandWay Events Centre in Elora.

A trailblazer in financial education and a steadfast advocate for women’s economic empowerment, Dr. Linda is celebrated for her impactful work equipping women with the tools to achieve financial resilience. Through her social enterprise Investornomy and her recent book Stock Market Mama, Dr. Linda has transformed the way women approach stock investing, tackling challenges like income interruptions due to motherhood with actionable strategies and confidence-building mentorship.

At the Empower Hour, Dr. Linda will deliver her inspiring talk, "Breaking the Motherhood Penalty: Financial Strategies for Women Leaders." Her presentation promises to be both practical and transformative, offering insights into mitigating income interruptions and leveraging smart stock investing to achieve financial security.

“This event is a testament to the strength and ingenuity of women leaders in our community, and I look forward to contributing to the conversation about financial empowerment,” said Dr. Linda.

The event will feature an impressive lineup of other speakers, each bringing unique perspectives and expertise to the stage:
-Katie Giddy, The GrandWay Event Centre
-Amanda Hunter, Worm Wrangler
-Amanda Kroetsch, The Domestic Violence Victim’s Alliance & Retail Therapy KW
-Vanessa Simon, Vanessa’s Cuisine
-Iona Sky, I Sky Consulting

This dynamic event is an opportunity for attendees to learn, network, and be inspired by leaders shaping the future in diverse fields. Tickets are now available at www.GreaterKWChamber.com

The Empower Hour is more than an event; it is a movement to celebrate the achievements of women entrepreneurs and professionals while equipping them with tools for continued growth. Dr. Linda’s participation underscores her role as a sought-after thought leader in financial education and a catalyst for change in women’s economic empowerment globally.

To learn more about Dr. Linda Pajoel’s work, visit www.investornomy.com

About Greater KW Chamber of Commerce:
The Greater KW Chamber of Commerce is a leading regional organization dedicated to supporting businesses, fostering community engagement, and driving economic development. With a mission to create opportunities for growth, the Chamber connects professionals and inspires innovation.

More on Dr Linda Pajoel's Work

About

Investornomy is a premier investment education firm dedicated to empowering working women to independently navigate the stock market with confidence and success. Founded by Dr. Linda Pajoel, a multi-award-winning stock investing consultant and advocate for women's investment literacy, Investornomy offers comprehensive programs designed to demystify do-it-yourself stock investing for beginners and seasoned investors alike. Our mission is to democratize stock investment knowledge, enabling working women to take control of their financial security through informed stock investments. We teach working women how to use stock investment profits to eliminate motherhood-related income interruptions. We provide a range of educational resources, including books, webinars, workshops, mentorship sessions, advanced training programs, and insightful publications, all aimed at equipping women with the tools necessary to achieve financial security. Dr. Linda’s personal journey—from her beginnings in dentistry as a Dentist, to becoming a recognized leader in investment education—underscores her commitment to resilience, continuous learning, and community empowerment. Her motivation to focus Investornomy's education initiatives on working women came after her stock investments saved her from a catastrophic 18-month motherhood-related income interruption. She has spoken at conferences and other events, as well as host podcast sessions to elevate the voices of women. Her recognition as Scotiabank’s Female Founder of the Month by the Kitchener-Waterloo Chamber of Commerce highlights her dedication to advancing women’s financial empowerment. ￼ At Investornomy, we are committed to empowering working women to achieve financial security through stock investing. To expand our reach and impact, we are seeking mission-driven partners who share our vision of transforming women’s financial futures. Join us in this important work and help us bring investment literacy to women in your network.

