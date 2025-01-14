Latent AI Names Former NAVWAR Commander Doug Small as Strategic Advisor

Rear Admiral Doug Small

Naval Technology Leader to Guide Edge AI Development for Defense and National Security Applications

The future of national security depends on our ability to deploy secure, adaptable AI solutions across multiple domains.” — Rear Adm. Doug Small

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Latent AI, a leader in edge AI solutions for national security applications, today announced the appointment of retired Rear Adm. Doug Small as a Strategic Advisor to the Board. Small brings 36 years of naval technology leadership experience, recently serving as Commander of the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) and the inaugural Direct Reporting Program Manager for Project Overmatch.At NAVWAR, Small led a global workforce of more than 11,000 civilian and military professionals in developing and delivering information warfare technologies for the Navy and Marine Corps. His leadership of Project Overmatch established new standards for naval operational architecture and system interoperability, advancing the Navy's capabilities to address emerging threats through enhanced platform connectivity and information sharing.VIDEO: Watch Rear Adm. Doug Small speak on the critical need for edge AI in defense.Rear Adm. Doug Small, Strategic Advisor, Latent AI, said: "The future of national security depends on our ability to deploy secure, adaptable AI solutions across multiple domains. Latent AI's technology addresses this critical need by enabling rapid development and deployment of AI capabilities to enhance our defense readiness while maintaining the highest security standards."Jags Kandasamy, CEO and Co-founder, Latent AI, noted: "As we expand our presence in defense and national security, Admiral Small's extensive experience in naval information warfare and technology acquisition brings invaluable strategic insight to our team. His leadership in Project Overmatch demonstrates the innovative thinking needed to advance edge AI capabilities for defense applications."Latent AI: Powering Edge AI for Defense and SecurityLatent AI has established itself in defense and security applications through its LEIP technology, notably helping the U.S. Navy reduce ML model update times by 97% for underwater threat detection. The company addresses critical DoD needs by optimizing AI for tactical edge deployment while maintaining performance in bandwidth-constrained environments. As part of the broader federal ecosystem, Latent AI has also been selected for the Army's xTechPrime initiative and has strategic partnerships with major defense contractors like Booz Allen Hamilton and Lockheed Martin to accelerate AI adoption for mission-critical requirements.Rear Adm. Doug Small will join Latent AI at WEST 2025 January 28-30, 2025, at the San Diego Convention Center. On Tuesday, he will participate in a panel discussion on "Accelerating AI Adoption in the Military" being recorded from booth 1515 with HP and will share his analysis of key themes from the conference. Watch more of the conversation with Rear Adm. Doug Small. Read the case study , Faster Threat Detection: Streamlining AI for the Navy’s Project AMMO to learn more about how Latent AI's edge AI solutions are transforming naval operations.About Latent AILatent AI delivers edge AI solutions that enable rapid deployment of artificial intelligence capabilities on any device. Founded in 2018, the company's developer platform helps government and commercial organizations implement efficient, secure AI solutions at the edge. Latent AI's tools enable developers to build and update secure, adaptive models for field or laboratory use, serving defense and commercial customers. For more information, visit latentai.com.

