From Bowling to Badminton: Latent AI and FSP Transform Competitive Sports with First AI-Verified Platform

Edge computing isn't optional for the next generation of AI experiences—it's essential. This is about making AI practical and scalable, where cloud connectivity and latency aren't guaranteed.” — Jags Kandasamy, CEO and Co-Founder of Latent AI

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Latent AI, a leader in edge artificial intelligence solutions, has partnered with FSP to launch the FSP Trusted Sports Network - the first platform to provide instant, AI-verified scoring. The sports network debuts with the Million Dollar Roll , a groundbreaking bowling competition that redefines the sport through an intense, asynchronous global competition. With Latent AI's edge technology, scores will be validated in real-time across thousands of lanes. FSP eliminates the barriers of traditional, complex sensor systems while ensuring accurate, tamper-proof results. The partnership plans to expand this trusted sports network across a variety of competitive sports, including pickleball, badminton, and table tennis."Edge computing isn't optional for the next generation of AI experiences—it's essential. When validating millions of bowling rolls across thousands of venues simultaneously, processing must happen at the true edge, right where the action occurs," said Jags Kandasamy, CEO and Co-Founder of Latent AI. "Our technology smooths the deployment process by precisely matching optimized AI models with the right hardware configurations, enabling real-time verification that players can trust. This is about making AI practical and scalable in the real world, where cloud connectivity and latency aren't guaranteed."Latent AI's platform makes deploying AI at the edge faster and simpler through its extensive library of pre-validated model configurations and recipes. With FSP, sports venues can quickly implement optimized AI solutions without requiring deep machine learning expertise. The platform compresses AI models while maintaining accuracy, enabling fraud detection and temporal shifts to run large incentives on asynchronous tournaments to maintain fair play. Real-time computer vision, object detection, and sensor data analysis will occur directly at each venue, eliminating the need for constant cloud connectivity or complex infrastructure upgrades."In an era dominated by artificial intelligence, human competition becomes even more meaningful. By deploying advanced edge computing technology across thousands of sporting venues, we're transforming large participation sports through real-time, instant processing. In the case of bowling, FSP’s solution is enhanced by Latent AI to run directly at each lane, analyzing every roll with incredible speed and accuracy while using minimal computing power," said Adi K. Mishra, CEO and Founder of FSP.Building the Trust Network for Sports- Edge-Optimized Processing: Latent AI’s optimization technology, born out of DARPA technology and vetted through defense use cases, enables unprecedented performance and accuracy at the lowest compute and memory footprint. Such capabilities enable secured local edge processing without cloud infrastructure dependencies.- Real-Time Verification: Sensors and cameras capture each roll, with AI models providing immediate, accurate scoring and anomaly detection- Secure Architecture: Local processing reduces data transmission and security risks while ensuring global competition integrity- Scalable Infrastructure: Optimized 8-bit models enable cost-effective deployment across thousands of venues“Latent AI first entered the market providing trusted AI models to advance missions of national importance in the field and at the edge – no matter the environment,” said Brian MacCarthy, managing director of Booz Allen Ventures , which invested in Latent AI in 2021. “This partnership with FSP demonstrates the far-reaching impact of edge AI for exciting commercial and civilian applications and creates a blueprint for bringing trust and global scale to commercial efforts while showcasing the transformative potential of edge AI across industries."About Latent AILatent AI, Inc. is a leading expert in edge AI, specializing in simplifying the complex process of implementing AI on any device. Established in 2018, Latent AI's cutting-edge developer platform is trusted by government and commercial organizations looking to revolutionize their operations by harnessing the power of AI at the edge. Our tools empower developers to rapidly build secure, adaptive models and seamlessly update them in the field or lab. For more information on how we help organizations create better and safer AI more quickly, please visit latentai.com.

