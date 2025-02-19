Latent AI Achieves DoD Security Milestone and Expands Federal Leadership Team

Neal Byrd, VP Federal, Latent AI

Tactical Edge AI Leader Strengthens National Security Position with IL5 Certification and Strategic Defense Expertise

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Latent AI, a leader in edge AI solutions tailored for national security and defense applications, today announced two significant milestones: the achievement of Impact Level 5 (IL5) certification from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) for its Latent AI Efficient Inference Platform (LEIP) , and a major expansion of its federal operations team. The IL5 certification validates LEIP's compliance with rigorous security requirements for handling sensitive defense information.This milestone comes amid growing momentum in the defense sector, highlighted by significant contributions to the U.S. Army's Project Linchpin program, the successful transition to the U.S. Navy's Project AMMO with 97% faster model updates, and new collaborations with the U.S. Air Force on edge AI applications for unmanned systems. These strategic advances cement Latent AI's position as a trusted technology partner for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and federal agencies."The combination of our IL5 certification and expanded federal team marks a pivotal moment in Latent AI's commitment to national security," said Jags Kandasamy, CEO and Co-founder of Latent AI. "As defense agencies rapidly adopt AI capabilities, they need solutions that can operate securely at the tactical edge, where traditional cloud-based approaches fail. Our growing presence in key military programs and our team's deep defense expertise position us to deliver immediate impact while driving continued innovation in edge AI. We're not just providing technology – we're enabling a new paradigm of real-time, secure decision-making for those defending our nation."IL5 Certification: Advancing Secure Edge AIThe achievement of IL5 compliance for each module in the Latent AI Efficient Inference Platform (LEIP) Software Development Kit (SDK): LEIP Design and LEIP Optimize represent a significant milestone in meeting the DoD's stringent requirements for handling Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and mission-critical data. This certification validates LEIP's ability to provide secure, scalable, and adaptive edge AI workflows that integrate seamlessly into key DoD programs.LEIP enables real-time decision-making by compressing AI models up to 10x while maintaining accuracy. Its secure MLOps pipeline allows rapid model updates and redeployment in field environments, providing unparalleled adaptability in dynamic operational scenarios where traditional cloud-based solutions fall short.Expanded Federal Leadership Team Driving InnovationLatent AI strengthens its commitment to the government sector by appointing Neal Byrd as Vice President of Federal. Bringing nearly three decades of public sector expertise, Byrd has successfully led sales teams at industry-leading companies, including NEC National Security Systems, Veracode, and Adobe. His proven track record in scaling technology adoption across defense and civilian agencies positions him ideally to advance Latent AI's mission of delivering edge-based AI solutions that enhance decision-making capabilities for service members.Building on this momentum, Latent AI has assembled a federal team of seasoned professionals whose defense and technology backgrounds will help drive innovation in the sector:- Graham Shellenberger, Head of Partnerships: Graham specializes in building strategic partnerships that span the full MLOps lifecycle to drive innovation, accelerate adoption, and expand market reach. With a strong background in emerging technologies, ecosystem development, and go-to-market strategy, Graham fosters high-impact alliances that drive business growth and operational efficiency in AI and edge computing.- Taylor Schneider, Federal Program Manager: Taylor focuses on delivering value to Latent AI Defense customers and driving the adoption of edge AI capabilities within each military branch.- Mike Chavez, Federal Account Executive: A former Army Infantry Officer, Mike leverages his operational experience to deliver impactful solutions tailored to warfighter needs.- Ryan Fantus, Solutions Architect: Ryan brings years of experience from Palantir Technologies, leveraging his expertise in systems engineering, AI, and networking to design and deliver innovative solutions for customers.- John Gilleland, Solutions Architect: John, a former Marine and data engineer, leverages his technical expertise and engagement experience to bring Latent AI's products to defense customers.Meet the Latent AI Federal Team at Upcoming Events:- Esri FedGIS Conference - Washington, DC (February 24-26) Visit us at Startup Zone Booth S7 to discover how LEIP and ArcGIS combine to enable real-time location intelligence.- NVIDIA GTC - San Jose, CA (March 17-21) In partnership with Dell Technologies, experience how LEIP-optimized AI models deliver enhanced speed and efficiency while consuming less power - now running on Dell's rugged hardware for reliable performance in challenging environments.- Sea Air Space Exposition - National Harbor, MD (April 6-9) Join us at the Carahsoft Pavilion to see our latest developments in the LEIP platform and Latent AI Ruggedized Toolkit (RTK).About Latent AILatent AI delivers edge AI solutions that enable rapid deployment of artificial intelligence capabilities on any device. Founded in 2018, the company's developer platform helps government and commercial organizations implement efficient, secure AI solutions at the edge. Latent AI's tools enable developers to build and update secure, adaptive models for field or laboratory use, serving defense and commercial customers. For more information, visit latentai.com.

