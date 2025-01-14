[Participating in Annual Exhibition Gala in Tianjin] IPIM Organises Industry Representatives to Participate in CEFCO 2025 to Promote International Exchanges and Develop New Ideas

MACAU, January 14 - The Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute organised a delegation of 28 representatives from Macao's exhibition industry to attend the "20th China Expo Forum for International Co-operation" (CEFCO 2025) in Tianjin from 8 to 10 January. The delegation engaged in in-depth exchanges with global exhibition management professionals, event organisers, and industry leaders.

Gathering New Quality Productive Forces for a Sustainable Future

This year's CEFCO, themed "Gathering New Quality Productive Forces for a Sustainable Future", brought together representatives from renowned global exhibition companies, industrial organisations, government departments, and professional media to explore high-quality development paths for the MICE sector. The forum facilitated exchanges and co-operation between Chinese and international exhibition sectors, strengthening the international influence of China's exhibition sector.

Empowering Development through Digital Technology and Gather New Development Ideas

During the event, IPIM Director Elaine Wong met with executives from several international exhibition organisations to discuss co-operation on hosting various exhibition activities and training in Macao.

The delegation also participated in multiple seminars and subforums, focusing on topics such as creating exhibition destination cities, the application of digital technology empowerment, and industry innovation. Attendees shared the latest industry developments and cutting-edge issues, enhancing their understanding of future industry directions.

Some representatives from Macao noted that the forum provided them with a deeper understanding of the latest developments of the exhibition industry and technological applications, believing this will offer important insights for future business development.

About CEFCO

China Expo Forum for International Co-operation (CEFCO) is jointly hosted by China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and four international non-governmental organisations, namely UFI, The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE), Society of Independent Show Organisers (SISO) and International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA). CEFCO has served as an annual gathering since its initiation in 2005, adhering to the principle of "Openness, Co-operation, and Win-Win", and simultaneously playing an important role in promoting in-depth communication and pragmatic co-operation between Chinese and international enterprises.