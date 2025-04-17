“GoGBA Hong Kong Service Station (Macao)” Unveiled Today to Provide Strong Support for Hong Kong Businessmen to Invest in Macao

MACAU, April 17 - The GoGBA Hong Kong Service Station (Macao), jointly established by Macao Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), hosted its inauguration and unveiling ceremony today (17th) at the China-PSCs Platform Complex in Macao. At the ceremony, representatives of both sides exchanged the “Memorandum of Cooperation on the Joint Construction of the GoGBA Hong Kong Service Station (Macao)”, aiming to provide enhanced support for Hong Kong businessmen seeking to venture into the Macao market. This initiative will further bolster the co-ordinated economic development within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Hong Kong and Macao Jointly Explore Business Opportunities in the Greater Bay Area

Mr. Leong Wa Fong, the Acting President of IPIM, affirmed that the Greater Bay Area would not only facilitate a more efficient and convenient flow of personnel, goods, capital, and data, but would also offer Hong Kong, Macao, and international companies increased, improved, and fresh market opportunities. As a significant collaborative and win-win endeavor between IPIM and HKTDC, the Hong Kong Service Station is poised to offer diverse support and services to Hong Kong businessmen in Macao. These services aim to aid Hong Kong businessmen in expanding their operations, executing projects, inaugurating flagship stores, introducing new products, and more.

Ms. Esther Wong, Director, Corporate Communications & Marketing of HKTDC, highlighted that amidst the robust advancement of the Greater Bay Area, Hong Kong and Macao were forging ever-closer collaboration in various domains such as economy, trade, tourism, and beyond. Both Hong Kong SAR and Macao SAR have the institutional advantage of “One Country, Two Systems” and the geographical advantage of being “Backed by the Motherland and Connected to the World”. Looking ahead, the two SARs are poised to deepen economic and trade interactions, foster bilateral investment co-operation, and cultivate industries that capitalise on their respective complementary strengths.

Ms. Maisie Chan, the Commissioner for the Development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area of the Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government emphasised that with the further development of the Greater Bay Area, the collaboration between Hong Kong and Macao has deepened and the two regions can explore more enhanced co-operation across multiple sectors to unlock additional development prospects. Hong Kong is the sole world-class city on the globe blending China’s strengths with international prowess. It can serve as a pivotal “Super Connector” and a “Super Value-Adder”, functioning as a two-way platform for attracting foreign companies and facilitating Chinese businesses to go global. Leveraging its role as a gateway for global expansion, Hong Kong is an optimal launchpad for Macao enterprises eyeing international markets.

Over 60 Hong Kong and Macao Entrepreneurs Attended the Ceremony to Explore Business Support and Opportunities in the Greater Bay Area

Over 60 entrepreneurs representing Hong Kong-funded enterprises in Macao, Macao-funded enterprises listed on the Hong Kong Stock Market, and Macao business associations gathered at the ceremony. Their presence aimed to familiarise themselves with the operations of the GoGBA platform and the all-encompassing “one-stop” services available at the Hong Kong Service Station (Macao), including policy and market consultations, assistance with investment and registration administrative processes in Macao, as well as networking opportunities with local chambers of commerce and partners.

During the ceremony, some Hong Kong entrepreneurs expressed that the Hong Kong Service Station, with its coverage spanning nine mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area and the Macao SAR, could significantly reduce the barriers for enterprises engaging in cross-border business activities. They emphasised that this initiative would make it notably convenient for them to leverage the unique advantages of each city to implement their development plans effectively. In addition, the Hong Kong entrepreneurs who had established themselves in Macao via IPIM's One-Stop Service for Investors in the past remarked that this streamlined service had notably improved the convenience for Hong Kong businessmen looking to invest in Macao.