The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI) Acknowledges Macao’s MICE Facilities and Potential and Designates Macao as a Key Training Centre

MACAU, April 17 - Mr. Hugh Jones, the President of the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI) for the 2024-25 period visited Macao on 14 April to engage in a meeting with two local UFI board members - Mr. Vincent U, President of Macao Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and Ms. Synthia Chan, Council Chairperson of Macau Fair and Trade Association.

Acknowledgement on Macao’s MICE Facilities and Development Potential

In the meeting, UFI President Hugh Jones praised Macao’s MICE facilities and industry progress, highlighting it as an ideal destination for hosting exhibitions and conferences due to its significant growth potential. IPIM President Vincent U reiterated his appreciation to UFI for its ongoing support in advancing Macao’s MICE sector, notably through conducting training programs in the region.

Designating Macao as a Key UFI Training Centre Due to Its Success in MICE Training

This year, UFI plans to keep on conducting accredited international professional MICE programs in Macao, including UFI Certified Professional (UCP), Venue Management School (UFI VMS), and Exhibition Management School (UFI EMS). UFI President Hugh Jones acknowledged the success of Macao’s training initiatives and affirmed UFI’s commitment to providing ongoing MICE training. He further revealed his intention to establish Macao SAR and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as the key training centres for UFI.

About UFI

Established in 1925, the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI) has a history spanning over a century. Currently, 840 member organisations in 87 countries and regions worldwide are signed up as UFI members. Over 920 exhibitions globally have earned the prestigious UFI certification, signifying excellence in exhibitions. Notably, Macao hosts 11 of these recognised exhibitions. IPIM has been actively participating in UFI’s activities, including promoting and working with the local MICE industry on the UFI certification, and hosting the “2024 UFI Asia Pacific Conference” in Macao in March 2024.