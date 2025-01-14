floLIVE Named Champion Vendor for Private Network Software by Kaleido Intelligence

James Moar, Principal Analyst, Kaleido Intelligence

Award highlights floLIVE’s flexible, cloud-native connectivity offerings that are easily matched to enterprise needs

floLIVE’s platform has a strong feature set that enables a wide range of private network use cases to support enterprise connectivity.” — James Moar, Kaleido Intelligence

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- — floLIVE , a leader in global cellular connectivity, announced it has been named a Champion Vendor for Private Network Software and a High Flyer for Private Network Connectivity Enablement by Kaleido Intelligence, a leading consulting and market research firm serving the telecommunications industry. Kaleido highlighted floLIVE’s flexibility and global connectivity capabilities in its 2024 Private Network Vendor Hub report, which served as the basis for the award.“This recognition is a testament to floLIVE’s commitment to driving innovation and providing unmatched flexibility for private network solutions,” said Rony Cohen, floLIVE co-founder and head of business development. “Our unique infrastructure empowers businesses to deploy scalable, high-performance private networks, ensuring they stay ahead in today’s fast-evolving connectivity landscape.”floLIVE’s Private Network Connectivity solutions deliver seamless support for 4G LTE and 5G private networking across a global footprint. Leveraging local Points of Presence (PoPs), the company ensures low latency and high performance while providing fully customizable solutions that align with diverse business requirements. The company’s owned and operated infrastructure gives customers and partners unparalleled control of their networks, enabling innovative use cases tailored to specific business needs.“floLIVE’s platform has a strong feature set that enables a wide range of private network use cases to support enterprise connectivity,” said James Moar, principal analyst at Kaleido Intelligence. “The cloud-native core is highly flexible and incorporates public-private roaming solutions that can leverage floLIVE’s extensive IMSI library and other connectivity features. This solution is ready to operate in a wide variety of contexts depending on client needs. This adaptability and entirely in-house-developed software solution is why we are pleased to rank floLIVE Champion for its private network software offering.”Kaleido Intelligence’s 2024 Private Network Vendor Hub report provides a detailed assessment of the private network ecosystem, offering invaluable insights into vendor strengths and market positioning. It conducted a rigorous evaluation focused on product capabilities, industry presence, and innovation. It reviewed over 80 private network offerings from 48 vendors, concluding that floLIVE earned a rating of exceptional excellence and is worthy of Champion Vendor status.To learn more about floLIVE solutions, please visit https://flolive.net/ About floLIVEfloLIVE delivers unmatched IoT connectivity by owning and operating the world's largest cellular network, ensuring seamless, secure global coverage for both partners and enterprise. With its carrier-grade, distributed core network and over 40 local points of presence, floLIVE optimizes IoT performance by providing low latency, network redundancy and end-to-end security that satisfies national and regional compliance mandates. floLIVE’s innovative platform, featuring multi-IMSI SIM solutions, simplifies IoT operations with single SIM and single SKU capabilities. The company is backed by leading technology investors, empowering partners to scale IoT solutions effortlessly while driving better business outcomes.PR Contact:John StaffordParallel Communications Group+1 515 708-1296𝕏: @Parallel_PRjstafford@parallelpr.comfloLIVE Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.