NEBRASKA, January 13 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen to Host Town Halls Following State of the State Address

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen will host town halls in McCook and Sidney the day following his State of the State address. Both events are open to the media and public.

Of special note, the event in McCook will begin with a presentation of medals to WWII veterans by Gov. Pillen.

The timing and locations for the town halls follow:

Thursday, January 16:

12:30 p.m. (CT)** McCook Town Hall

Coppermill Steakhouse & Lounge

202 Coppermill St.

McCook, NE

**Start time includes the presentation of WWII medals to area veterans.

4:30 p.m. (MT) Sidney Town Hall

Western Nebraska Community College

Room 116

371 S. College Drive

Sidney, NE

Details concerning the State of the State are below:

State of the State Address

Wednesday, Jan. 15/10 a.m.

Norris Chamber/State Capitol

This event will be carried live on Nebraska Public Media, found here .

Start time is approximate and will be determined by the Legislative agenda

Governor Pillen’s State of the State News Conference

Wednesday, Jan 15/11 a.m.

Governor’s Hearing Room/State Capitol

This event will be carried live on Nebraska Public Media, found here .

Start time is approximate, based on the conclusion of Governor Pillen’s State of the State Address to the Legislature