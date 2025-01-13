Gov. Pillen to Host Town Halls Following State of the State Address
NEBRASKA, January 13 - CONTACT:
Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495
Gov. Pillen to Host Town Halls Following State of the State Address
LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen will host town halls in McCook and Sidney the day following his State of the State address. Both events are open to the media and public.
Of special note, the event in McCook will begin with a presentation of medals to WWII veterans by Gov. Pillen.
The timing and locations for the town halls follow:
Thursday, January 16:
12:30 p.m. (CT)** McCook Town Hall
Coppermill Steakhouse & Lounge
202 Coppermill St.
McCook, NE
**Start time includes the presentation of WWII medals to area veterans.
4:30 p.m. (MT) Sidney Town Hall
Western Nebraska Community College
Room 116
371 S. College Drive
Sidney, NE
Details concerning the State of the State are below:
State of the State Address
Wednesday, Jan. 15/10 a.m.
Norris Chamber/State Capitol
This event will be carried live on Nebraska Public Media, found here.
Start time is approximate and will be determined by the Legislative agenda
Governor Pillen’s State of the State News Conference
Wednesday, Jan 15/11 a.m.
Governor’s Hearing Room/State Capitol
This event will be carried live on Nebraska Public Media, found here.
Start time is approximate, based on the conclusion of Governor Pillen’s State of the State Address to the Legislature
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.