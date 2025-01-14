Attorney Michelle Ostrye Joins Silverman Law Office

Attorney Michelle Ostrye has joined Silverman Law Office. Since its founding in 2012, Silverman Law Office has served more than 7,000 clients with services that include tax law, business law, real estate, probate, estate planning and litigation.

Attorney Michelle Ostrye has joined Silverman Law Office, bringing nearly three decades of experience to the firm.

I’m honored to join Silverman Law Office and contribute to a team dedicated to making a difference for clients.” — Attorney Michelle Ostrye

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michelle Ostrye has joined Silverman Law Office , bringing nearly three decades of attorney experience in real estate, business, commercial litigation and bankruptcy.Ostrye was born and raised in central Montana and earned her bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Montana. She went on to obtain her law degree from Texas Tech University School of Law, where she excelled as the Law Review Student Writing Editor and was a finalist in the moot court competition. Over her extensive career, Ostrye practiced law in Texas and New Mexico, where she was elected as a shareholder in a 50-attorney firm and recognized as one of the best-qualified candidates for a federal bankruptcy judge position.After spending a year living abroad with her family in southern France, Ostrye returned to Montana, drawn by her deep connection to her home state. She successfully operated her own law firm in Fort Benton before relocating to Bozeman.“I’m honored to join Silverman Law Office and contribute to a team dedicated to making a difference for clients,” Ostrye said. “Throughout my career, my focus has been on helping people navigate complex legal challenges with confidence and clarity. Joining Silverman Law Office allows me to continue that mission alongside a team that shares my values of integrity and compassionate service. I’m excited to apply my experience to help individuals, families and businesses in Montana.”Silverman Law Office serves clients across Montana and the United States from its offices in Helena, Bozeman and Big Timber. The firm is licensed to practice law in Montana, Washington, Idaho, North Dakota, Wyoming, New Mexico, Colorado and Texas.“Michelle is an exceptional addition to our team,” said Attorney Joel Silverman, the firm’s founder and CEO. “Her vast experience, both in Montana and nationally, reflects the caliber of legal expertise we strive to provide. We’re confident her insights and dedication will greatly benefit our clients.”Since its founding in 2012, Silverman Law Office has served more than 7,000 clients with services that include tax law, business law, real estate, probate, estate planning and litigation. To learn more about Ostrye and the services offered by Silverman Law Office, visit www.mttaxlaw.com or call 406-449-4829.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.