Syllo Announces Educational Partnership with eDiscovery Today

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Syllo , the litigation platform for the AI era, announced today an educational partnership with Doug Austin’s eDiscovery Today blog, the only daily blog for electronic discovery, information governance, cybersecurity, data privacy and artificial intelligence trends, best practices and case law.The partnership enables Syllo and eDiscovery Today to work together to educate industry professionals on technology and best practices to safely harness the power of language models throughout the litigation life cycle.“Litigation teams are adopting AI-enhanced approaches to eDiscovery at a rapid rate,” said Jeffrey Chivers, CEO of Syllo. “We’re excited to partner with eDiscovery Today to assist in educating professionals about how this new technology is solving long-standing problems in eDiscovery and best practices for using these new tools.”“The emergence of generative AI and language models is beginning to revolutionize how eDiscovery and litigation is conducted and promises to shatter existing industry paradigms on best practices based on legacy technologies” said Doug Austin, Editor of eDiscovery Today. “I’m excited to work with the Syllo team to educate industry professionals on how to establish new best practices to fully leverage the power of these transformative technologies!”About eDiscovery TodayAuthored and edited by industry expert Doug Austin, eDiscovery Today is the only daily go-to resource for eDiscovery and eDisclosure professionals seeking to keep up with trends, best practices and case law in electronic discovery, information governance, cybersecurity, data privacy and artificial intelligence. Doug has over 30 years of experience as an industry thought leader providing eDiscovery best practices, legal technology consulting, software product management and technical project management services for numerous commercial and government clients. In addition, Doug has provided fresh educational content through his blogging to the legal technology community every business day for more than fourteen years containing case abstracts, conference reviews, industry happenings, leadership interviews and more.About SylloSyllo is an AI-powered litigation workspace that enables legal teams to safely and securely harness the power of language models throughout the litigation life cycle. Founded by litigators and elite engineers, Syllo’s litigation platform provides a competitive edge to case teams, practice groups and law firms. Learn more at https://syllo.ai/

