ELEKS Achieves HITRUST e1 Certification Demonstrating Readiness to Meet Healthcare Data Protection Requirements

HITRUST e1 Certification validates ELEKS is committed to best-in-class cybersecurity and risk management practices

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ELEKS, a global software development and consulting company, announced that it has achieved HITRUST certification for its processes and solutions, including the Compliance Automation Platform (eCAP). This certification validates ELEKS' dedication to protecting sensitive healthcare data and the ability to develop solutions that meet the highest security standards.HITRUST e1 Certification showcases the company's commitment to upholding strict quality management and security processes while delivering high-quality services for the healthcare industry with a specific focus on customers in the US.During the audit conducted in the second half of 2024, Eleks Holding OU, including its US entity, was reviewed against 44 key security controls. The audit confirmed that the globally established security processes at ELEKS align with the HITrust CSF requirements and recommendations.HITrust certification is an important milestone for ELEKS, demonstrating readiness to meet the expectations of existing and future US healthcare industry clients. This achievement supports further expansion of ELEKS's business in the US, specifically, the growth of the number of healthcare projects managed by the US Chicago Development Office.The certification ensures that ELEKS provides its customers with the highest levels of sensitive data protection, aligning with rigorous security, privacy, and compliance requirements. By achieving HITRUST certification, ELEKS delivers enhanced value to its customers, which includes:– Building trust and confidence among customers in the healthcare industry.– Supporting customers in developing solutions that are ready to be HITrust certified and process healthcare data.– Demonstrating the ability to meet the most stringent compliance requirements for customers from highly regulated industries.– Making ELEKS Compliance Automation Platform (eCAP) available for the clients handling the healthcare data.The e1 assessment is one of three progressive HITRUST assessments that leverage the HITRUST Framework (HITRUST CSF) to implement cyber threat adaptive controls suitable for each type of assurance."HITRUST is a significant milestone for ELEKS in our commitment to providing high-quality services across even the most highly regulated industries, including healthcare. This achievement is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our incredible team of compliance and security professionals . Their relentless efforts to strengthen and expand our security posture – building on standards like ISO 27001, SOC 2, CREST, and Cyber Essentials Plus – have been instrumental in achieving this recognition. We are especially proud that our Compliance Automation Platform (eCAP) has become one of the systems that earned the HITRUST certification. eCAP enables end-to-end compliance automation and transparency for our customers, empowering them to meet their compliance needs confidently. This accomplishment reaffirms our role as a trusted partner to our customers and underscores our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in security and compliance." commented Iurii Garasym, Chief Information Officer at ELEKS"The HITRUST certification was a comprehensive process that involved meticulous teamwork, rigorous evidence gathering, and a steadfast commitment to stringent security standards. It reflects our ongoing mission to protect sensitive data and strengthen customer trust. I am honoured to work alongside a team that consistently aims for excellence.", said Olena Smikh, Corporate Security Supervisor at ELEKS"Achieving HITRUST certification demonstrates ELEKS’ dedication to meeting the highest security and compliance standards for our current and future healthcare clients. It’s a vital milestone that strengthens our ability to deliver trusted solutions in the competitive healthcare technology industry.", commented Andrew Park, Healthcare Technology Lead at ELEKSAbout HITRUSTHITRUST is a leading standards organisation focused on security, privacy, and risk management. Its Common Security Framework (CSF) provides a comprehensive and flexible security and privacy program tailored to the needs of the healthcare industry. HITRUST certification demonstrates an organisation’s adherence to rigorous data protection standards, ensuring the highest levels of security and compliance. For more information, visit: hitrustalliance.net About ELEKSELEKS is a trusted partner for delivering software engineering excellence, quality, and transparency. For over 30 years, ELEKS has provided expert consultancy and software engineering services to global enterprises, SMEs, and technology challengers. With a team of 2,000+ specialists across Europe, the U.S., and the U.K., ELEKS supports businesses with services ranging from custom software development to technology advisory and digital innovation.

