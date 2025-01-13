Oncology, renal expansion at East Kootenay Regional Hospital moves ahead

CANADA, January 13 - People in the East Kootenay region are one step closer to improved oncology and renal health services at East Kootenay Regional Hospital (EKRH) as the Province moves ahead with an approved business plan for a new two-floor building expansion in Cranbrook.

“The action we’re taking today will bring better patient-centred care to the East Kootenays,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Health. “This expansion means patients and families can soon benefit from care and services closer to home. I’m grateful for our partnership with Interior Health and the Kootenay East Regional Hospital District for this investment in the region that will serve residents for years to come.”

The oncology and renal departments will relocate from EKRH and expand into a new two-storey building. The first storey will allow the location of all renal modalities. The second storey will provide spaces that support an increase in oncology services.

“Once complete, this upgraded and expanded facility will better meet the needs of East Kootenay residents with more health-care services available closer to home,” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Infrastructure. “We’re working urgently to deliver the critical health infrastructure people need now and for many years to come.”

This hospital expansion project addresses the need to upgrade and enhance the capabilities of the oncology and renal departments at EKRH to meet the 20-year projections for program growth.

“Our government is taking action to remove barriers to help people access care around B.C.,” said Debra Toporowski, parliamentary secretary for rural health. “The expansion work at East Kootenay Regional Hospital will mean more oncology and renal care in state-of-the-art surroundings, which will help ease the burden patients are facing.”

This expansion increases the number of renal hemodialysis stations, oncology systemic therapy chairs, and exam and consultation rooms. This expansion includes a new 12-stall patients’ parking lot with a public entrance directly to oncology and renal services.

With an estimated total project cost of $59 million, this investment will improve access to high-quality, timely and person-centred care, increasing the capacity for East Kootenay residents to access the care they need closer to home.

A compliance team request for proposal was issued by Interior Health on Dec. 23, 2024. The competition will close on Jan. 31, 2025. Applications will be reviewed and contracts will be awarded in March 2025. The design-build procurement process will begin in July 2025, with design and construction projected to start in May 2026. The new oncology and renal departments are expected to open to the public in January 2029.

Work has been completed or is underway throughout B.C. to plan, build or upgrade 30 hospitals or health facilities, 11 long-term care centres and four cancer centres.

Quotes:

Susan Brown, president and CEO, Interior Health –

“The new enhanced oncology and renal spaces will be thoughtfully designed to provide a culturally safe, confidential and inclusive environment for patients and their families. These improvements will result in expanded patient-care areas, state-of-the-art equipment and a modern work environment for staff and physicians.”

David Wilks, chair, Kootenay East Regional Hospital District –

“On behalf of the Kootenay East Regional Hospital District, we give our support for the development of new and expanded oncology and renal departments at the East Kootenay Regional Hospital. These services will play a crucial role in meeting the health-care needs of our community and provide enhanced access to the oncology and renal care they need closer to home.”

Brenna Hong, executive director, East Kootenay Foundation for Health –

“The East Kootenay Foundation for Health is looking forward to being part of this new expansion for cancer and kidney care. We are hopeful that this new build will alleviate some of the travel required for East Kootenay residents. It is important that we build for the future and have care close to home, as we all know cancer and kidney disease are not going away.”

Learn More:

To learn more about capital projects in Interior Health and throughout B.C., visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/health/accessing-health-care/capital-projects