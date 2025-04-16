Drivers are advised that Highway 3A will remain closed at Yellow Lake while crews manage the stability of the slope, following a rockslide on the morning of Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

A geotechnical assessment has determined additional blasting and rock removal is required before highway cleanup can begin. That work plan is in development. It is expected that Highway 3A will remain closed through Friday, April 18.

Crews and equipment will be ready to start cleaning up the site as soon as the area is deemed safe by geotechnical engineers.

The slide is within a known rock-fall area. The wide rock catchment ditches in this area helped reduce the amount of rock on the road from this incident and prevents minor rock-falls in the area from blocking the road.

A detour is available for all traffic via Highway 97/Highway 3, which adds about 70 minutes.

For updates, check: https://www.drivebc.ca/