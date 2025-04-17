Submit Release
Juan de Fuca Marine Trail remains closed, day-use areas open in park

CANADA, April 17 - The Juan de Fuca Marine Trail will remain closed throughout summer to repair extensive damage caused by multiple fall and winter storms, but people can still enjoy day-use areas in Juan de Fuca Park.

Several key sections of the 47-kilometre trail have been washed away or blocked by fallen trees, making the trail impassable and unsafe for hikers. There is also extensive damage to bridges, boardwalks, shelters and campsites. 

Five backcountry campgrounds along the trail remain closed, including Bear Beach, Chin Beach, West Sombrio Beach, Little Kuitsche Creek and Payzant Creek. People can still enjoy backcountry camping and day use at Mystic Beach and East Sombrio Beach. The day-use area is also open at China Beach and Botanical Beach.

A phased reopening of the trail and backcountry campsites is planned as repairs are completed. For future updates about trail repairs and reopening timelines, people are encouraged to check here: https://bcparks.ca/juan-de-fuca-park/

Spanning part of Vancouver Island’s southwest coast, the Juan de Fuca Marine Trail is designed for challenging day or multi-day hikes through rugged, coastal terrain that is often affected by wet and extreme weather.

