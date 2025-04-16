Bus-lane construction will close Highway 1 bridge lanes overnight

CANADA, April 16 - Drivers are advised of an overnight closure of the northbound Highway 1 lanes on the Colquitz River Bridge on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, as work advances on the Colquitz River Bridge Widening Project.

The bridge carrying northbound traffic will close at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 16, and will reopen by 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 17.

During the closure, northbound traffic will be redirected to the adjacent bridge. Single-lane traffic in each direction will be in place on the southbound bridge while the northbound bridge is closed.

The closure is necessary for driver and worker safety while work advances to build the bus-on-shoulder lane on the bridge structure.

Drivers are reminded that a construction zone speed limit of 50 km/h is in effect. Traffic-control workers will redirect traffic during the detour period. Drivers are reminded to obey signage in the area, and drive with caution in active construction zones.

For up-to-date information about road conditions or any changes to the construction schedule, visit: www.DriveBC.ca