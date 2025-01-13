Despite Supreme Court decision, Utah remains committed to keeping public lands accessible for all
Jan. 13, 2025
SALT LAKE CITY (Jan. 13, 2025) – The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the State of Utah’s lawsuit over the federal government’s indefinite retention of unappropriated Utah lands. Current policy deprives Utah of sovereignty, including access, use and land management for recreation, infrastructure, fire mitigation and conservation. Utah is evaluating the next steps to defend our public lands. Learn more here.
Gov. Cox, President Adams, Speaker Schultz and Attorney General Brown release the following statement:
“While we were hopeful that our request would expedite the process, we are disappointed in the Supreme Court’s decision not to take up this case. The Court’s order does not say anything about the merits of Utah’s important constitutional arguments or prevent Utah from filing its suit in federal district court.
“Utah remains able and willing to challenge any BLM land management decisions that harm Utah. We are also heartened to know the incoming Administration shares our commitments to the principle of “multiple use” for these federal lands and is committed to working with us to improve land management. We will continue to fight to keep public lands in public hands because it is our stewardship, heritage and home.”
