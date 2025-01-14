Sync Music Platform SourceAudio Celebrates Record Year In 2024

Total Tracks Downloaded on SourceAudio 2014-2024

Reached milestone 59 million track downloads, 33 million tracks fully licensed for sync, 570,000 professional users, and more

We are honored to be the sync platform of choice for hundreds of thousands of rights holders and thousands of broadcasters, streaming networks, and radio groups.” — Andrew Harding, Co-Founder & CEO at SourceAudio

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SourceAudio , the music industry’s most widely adopted sync platform, is celebrating their most successful year in 2024, reaching new highs in downloads, searches, users, and more.To begin, SourceAudio reached a milestone 59 million track downloads in 2024, doubling the amount from 2023. It also added nearly 100,000 tracks per week to its library, which now totals a landmark 33 million unique, pre-cleared tracks. This includes over 3,800 new catalogs added to the platform, about 40% more than in 2023. Today, over 446,000 songwriters and 116,000 publishers are represented on SourceAudio.In addition, SourceAudio reached a total of 570,000 professional users, adding more than 1,000 each week and achieving adoption in over 186 countries around the world. These users include over 140 broadcast and streaming networks, which made 2.4 million searches for music on the platform in 2024. More than 1,000 mainstream podcasts licensed music from SourceAudio in 2024, and more than 2,500 radio stations around the world used music from the platform each day.SourceAudio also introduced several new tools in 2024, including an AI playlist generator that has already created over 7,000 playlists and an AI metadata-tagging tool that has processed over 4 million tracks. The company also teamed with Music.AI to offer stem separation tools to its users.“We are honored to be the sync platform of choice for hundreds of thousands of rights holders and thousands of broadcasters, streaming networks, and radio groups,” said Andrew Harding, Co-Founder & CEO at SourceAudio. “Our unique visibility into current market trends, combined with the rapid growth in platform usage, reinforces that sync licensing — projected to grow at least 6% year-over-year over the next several years — represents an incredible growth opportunity for labels and catalogs. With 59 million downloads and hundreds of millions of performances that we’ve tracked across TV and radio this year, these metrics clearly demonstrate that investing time and resources into sync licensing, and specifically SourceAudio, offers substantial gains for rights holders today.”Learn more about SourceAudio at https://sourceaudio.com About SourceAudioSourceAudio, the music industry’s most widely adopted sync platform serving 570,000 users, over 100 media giants, and 2,500 US radio stations daily, aggregates more than 33 million songs from top-tier labels, libraries, catalogs, and publishers. Processing over 500,000 music searches weekly for sync licensing, the platform provides unparalleled connectivity between rights holders and major content creators, broadcast networks, and streaming services. At its core, SourceAudio excels in four high-value areas for clients: music discovery, distribution, protection, and payments. Its users maximize revenue opportunities through various channels, including YouTube Content ID, distribution, performance royalty collection, and global sync licensing at scale, effectively future-proofing catalogs in the ever-evolving music industry landscape.SourceAudio Press Contacts:Laurie Jakobsen, Jaybird Communications, 646-484-6764, laurie@jaybirdcom.comBill Greenwood, Jaybird Communications, 609-221-2374, bill@jaybirdcom.com

