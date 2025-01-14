FIGGI Beauty Expands to the UK: Luxury Skincare for Sensitive, Dry Skin Now Available Online

Dr. Jeanne Retief, founder of FIGGI Beauty

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FIGGI Beauty , the luxury skincare brand renowned for its focus on sensitive and dry skin, is thrilled to announce its official expansion into the United Kingdom. After achieving remarkable success in the United States, FIGGI now offers its advanced skincare solutions to UK customers. The full range is available online at www.figgibeautyuk.com with exclusive introductory pricing, and inclusion in select indie beauty retailers is planned for early 2025.Founded by Dr. Jeanne Retief , FIGGI Beauty is dedicated to creating skincare that supports and nourishes delicate, stressed skin. Each product in the collection is carefully formulated with gentle, effective ingredients, including South African Rooibos, and supported by cutting-edge scientific research.“I’m thrilled to bring FIGGI to the UK,” said Dr. Jeanne Retief, Founder of FIGGI Beauty. “This expansion is a testament to the power of community and the shared need for skincare that prioritizes sensitivity, hydration, and care. Our success in the USA has shown us that FIGGI resonates deeply with customers who value products designed for their unique skin needs. We look forward to building those connections in the UK.”FIGGI’s range includes cleansers, moisturizers, and serums, all designed to address the challenges of sensitive, dry, and stressed skin. The brand's philosophy revolves around providing skincare and a self-care experience, empowering individuals to embrace calm, confidence, and care in their daily routines.UK customers can explore FIGGI’s collection and use introductory pricing at www.figgibeautyuk.com For more information, media inquiries, or interviews with Dr. Jeanne Retief, please contact:melinda@melindajacksonpr.com.About FIGGI Beauty:FIGGI Beauty specializes in skincare solutions for sensitive, dry, and stressed skin, blending gentle, effective ingredients with the nurturing power of South African Rooibos. Founded by Dr. Jeanne Retief, FIGGI is rooted in the belief that self-care is transformative. With a focus on quality, innovation, and empowerment, FIGGI provides products that soothe and restore, helping customers embrace their natural beauty. For more information, visit www.figgibeautyuk.com

